The best things to do in the D.C. area the week of Sept. 8-14

Thursday, Sept. 8 Prince George’s County Fair at Show Place Arena: The Prince George’s County Fair bills itself as “the oldest running fair in Maryland,” as it was first held in 1842. While it looks a little different today, with a midway, rides, live music and other attractions, animals are still an important part of the fair, with livestock — including goats, cattle, swine and sheep — still being judged as part of a 4-H competition. Keeping up with the times, the fair’s competitions also include dozens of other categories, from quilts and paintings to preserves and pies, as well as the ever-popular Beautiful Baby Contest, held on the final day of the fair. Through Sunday. Admission $6; $5 for anyone younger than 13 or 55 and older. Additional costs for rides and games.

Kid Cudi at Capital One Arena: Ever since debuting at the tail end of the aughts, Kid Cudi has left an outsize imprint on hip-hop. With a lonely stoner attitude; a lyrical focus on internal strife and mental health; and a taste for productions that incorporate elements from pop, rock and electronic music, Cudi has served as a more earnest and authentic counterpart to Drake, an artist whose moody outsider persona has always seemed like a put-on. Rather than chasing trends, Cudi has created them by remaining true to his M.O. After capping off his Man on the Moon trilogy with another operatic conceptual album in 2020, the multi-hyphenate — the rapper-singer is an actor-model-fashionista — is touring in advance of “Entergalactic,” an album and animated show for Netflix that represents his latest giant leap. 7 p.m. $39.50-$159.50.

GLDN+ Cinema in Farragut Square: Most outdoor movie series have ended or are winding down at this point, but Farragut Square’s GLDN+ Cinema shows a different film every Thursday in September. The series begins this week with “Spider-Man: No Way Home”; “The Mummy,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Respect” follow in subsequent weeks. A selection of nearby restaurants, including Luke’s Lobster and Bubbie’s Plant Burgers, offer carryout deals for those who want to create a picnic. (Full details are on the website.) Movies begin at sunset. Free.

Willett Hour at Jack Rose: You might have heard of National Margarita Day or National IPA Day, but of all the alcoholic drinks in America, only bourbon demands to be celebrated for a full month instead of a single month. (You can thank the U.S. Senate, which declared September 2007 to be National Bourbon Heritage Month. The designation has stuck around every September after, at least in Kentucky.) The next few weeks bring tastings and big-ticket special events — a bourbon-pairing dinner and cigar tasting with Victoria Eady Butler, the master blender from Uncle Nearest, at the Fairmont Hotel? — but there are lower-key options, too. Jack Rose is starting with Willett Hour, showcasing one of the best independent distilleries in the country. Four rare barrel picks are available for $12 per ounce during happy hour in the Saloon bar. Sample two rye whiskeys, the six-year-old Voyage of the Beagle and seven-year-old Eau de Vie, and a pair of straight bourbons, eight-year-old Porch Swing and nine-year-old Brand New Bag, which regularly sell for $18 to $26 per ounce. Whether you’re new to Willett or not, it’s a deal. 5 to 7:30 p.m. $12 per pour.

‘La Revoltosa’ at the GALA Hispanic Theater: This “zarzuela,” or lyric drama, debuted in Madrid more than 100 years ago, but its themes remain as relevant as ever. Its title, which translates roughly to “troublemaker,” refers to its lead: a vociferous woman who disrupts traditions and, along the way, entangles herself with the lives of several couples in different stages of life. Presented jointly by the theater and the Embassy of Spain’s Cultural Office, the production opens Thursday and runs four shows per week through early October. 8 p.m. $20 opening night, then $25-$48.

Spiritualized at 9:30 Club: With Spiritualized, Jason “J. Spaceman” Pierce has explored the outer reaches of intergalactic, psychedelic rock for three decades. Completing the Kurt Vonnegut quote, this year’s “Everything Was Beautiful” serves as a companion piece to “And Nothing Hurt.” Pierce has described the new album as less claustrophobic and more expansive than the last one, a sense of space that Spiritualized will attempt to inhabit in concert after reconvening for the first time in three years. “I was thinking it was going to be difficult; you know, they’re big songs and big recordings,” he told Consequence of Sound. “But when I got back together with the band … suddenly, we just made the sound. I was nearly in tears; it was just this very simple thing.” 7 p.m. (doors open). $38.

Friday, Sept. 9

D.C. Walls Festival Kick-Off Party at Alethia Tanner Park: The streetscape in NoMa is getting a fresh new look, thanks to the annual D.C. Walls Festival. Eighteen artists from around the globe are working on more than a dozen murals throughout the neighborhood, including transforming the Wendy’s in Dave Thomas Circle into a work of public art. At the official kickoff party, watch artists working on pieces along the Metropolitan Branch Trail before browsing a maker’s market, listening to DJs and getting snacks from food trucks. Once the sun sets, “D.C. Walls @ NIGHT” features digital projections, LED art, glow-in-the-dark hula hoops, glow lights and other neon-hued activities. 3 to 10 p.m. Free.

Arte Agave at the Schuyler: The draw of Arte Agave, a full-on celebration of the fruit of the agave plant, is the opportunity to sample more than 100 spirits, ranging from neat tequila and mezcal tastings to stations pouring ranch water cocktails, blood orange margaritas or smoky old-fashioneds. Local restaurants, including Compass Rose and Maydan, show off draft cocktails. Beyond the drinks, try tostadas from Taqueria Habanero, tacos from Taqueria Picoso, taquitos from El Rey and even a nacho bar. Watch traditional Mexican dance from Ballet Folklórico, or explore pop-up art exhibitions. VIP tickets allow for early admission and extra sampling. 6 to 10 p.m. $75-$90.

Frass Green at DC9: Just when it seems the world wants to forget about the covid-19 pandemic, Frass Green wants to remember. Its album “Buried,” dropping Sept. 9, aims to reconnect with the disconnection that, for so many, defined 2020. Singer Joe Antoshak said the goal of the D.C.-based band’s new LP — written in part on a trip to a West Virginia cabin two years ago — is “to capture a point in time. I was trying to make things sound like that trip, which was wonderful and beautiful,” Antoshak said. “It was also super intense and kind of terrible at times.” Formed in 2018, the quartet has released two breezy albums with fuzzy vocals, melody-driven music evocative of summer road trips and indie coming-of-age movies. But the band’s self-produced “Buried” veers into folk, garage rock and shoegaze — an ode to the complexities of the time in which it was created, and to the maturing of a band with a scatological name. 7:30 p.m. $15.

Art on the Rocks at Waterfront Park: Cocktail Week is back in Old Town Alexandria, and it’s kicking off with a friendly competition among local restaurants to create the most artistic drink and appetizer pairing. Art on the Rocks organizers have challenged chefs and mixologists to replicate a piece of art by a member of the local Art League. A panel of experts will judge restaurants like Hank’s Oyster Bar and Chadwicks, but guests can try each of the creations. The evening features live music and art for a 21-and-older crowd at Waterfront Park behind the Torpedo Factory Art Center on the Strand, but don’t fret if you can’t make it — Old Town Cocktail Week runs through Sept. 18 with themed events, programs and specialty cocktails at participating restaurants. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. $65.

Saturday, Sept. 10

Rosslyn Jazz Fest at Gateway Park: The D.C. Jazz Festival was held over Labor Day weekend. This Saturday, it’s the suburbs’ time to shine at two major outdoor festivals. The Rosslyn Jazz Fest marks its 30th year with a diverse quartet of artists. Headliner Cimafunk’s wide-ranging funk sound draws on Afro-Cuban grooves, and his 2021 album “El Alimento” features guest turns from George Clinton, Chucho Valdés and Lupe Fiasco. The schedule at Gateway Park also includes Mwenso & the Shakes, the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio and Groove Orchestra. Picnics and lawn chairs are welcome, and the park offers food vendors and multiple bars. 1 to 7 p.m. Free.

Silver Spring Jazz Festival: Across the Potomac, there’s more music at the Silver Spring Jazz Festival, which features two stages on Veterans Plaza downtown. The headliner is Delfeayo Marsalis and his 14-piece Uptown Jazz Orchestra, a swinging, brass-driven ensemble that channels a classic New Orleans sound. Locals on the bill include pianist Marcus Johnson’s jazz and go-go mash-up Crank and Flo and Afrobeat favorites Chopteeth. New this year: a beer garden with Silver Spring’s own Astro Lab, Denizens and Silver Branch breweries, and a pre-festival party with live music on Ellsworth Drive. 3 to 10 p.m. Free.

DC Bike Ride: Cruise along 20 miles of car-free roads from West Potomac Park to the U.S. Capitol building during the DC Bike Ride, surrounded by thousands of other bicyclists of all ages and cycling abilities. The route goes through downtown D.C.’s prettiest sights, twice crossing the Potomac River and going as far north as the Key Bridge. While 20 miles might seem like a lot to some riders, there are rest stops, live music, selfie stations and ice cream along the way, followed by a big party at the finish line featuring a DJ and food trucks. If you don’t have a bike, there’s an option to rent a Cannondale to join in the fun. 8 a.m. $37-$190. Ages 3 to 7 ride along free with an adult.

Dogs in swimming pools: As kids return to school and summer slips into the rearview mirror, it’s time for a cherished tradition: dogs taking over public swimming pools for dog-only parties, with no humans allowed in the water, before the pools close for the season. Leesburg’s Ida Lee Park hosts the first of several events this weekend, with two sessions at the AV Symington Aquatic Center. Dogs must be at least 6 months old, licensed and vaccinated. Preregistration is required, with no more than two dogs per person. (9 to 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $5 per person.) P.G. County’s Doggy Dive-In invites all pups to the Glenn Dale Splash Park. Owners can bring up to two dogs, and must show that their canine companions have up-to-date vaccinations. (10 a.m. to noon. $5 per dog.) Of note: Fairfax County had announced a “Dog Daze” at the Water Mine water park, but it was canceled due to maintenance problems at the park.

Union Market 10th Anniversary: It’s been a decade since Union Market took over the former market building on Neal Place NE, becoming D.C.’s flagship food hall and spurring the redevelopment of the larger neighborhood, once known as Florida Avenue Market. The day-long celebration of Union Market’s 10th anniversary begins with story time on the rooftop, sponsored by the D.C. Public Library, and includes live brass and go-go music along Neal Place between noon and 6 p.m., a DJ at the rooftop Hi-Lawn bar, a tasting of woman-owned wines at Vitis inside the market, and discounts at local vendors such as Salt & Sundry and the Suburbia cocktail garden. 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.

Sounds of Africa at the National Museum of African Art: This concert series brings musicians to the Enid A. Haupt Garden once per month. September’s concert features Sahel, a local ensemble known for playing Afro-Caribbean styles such as zouk and mbalax, and Amadou Kouyate, a griot who performs West African music on the kora, a long-necked 21-string instrument fashioned from a gourd, fusing traditional Manding songs with modern influences. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Free.

Fairweather at the Black Cat: Fairweather released its first album, “If They Move … Kill Them,” in 2001. In the two decades since, the D.C.-based band took an eight-year hiatus, released two albums and two EPs, and extensively toured. Its latest EP, “Deluge,” which dropped in June, is a dark, deep and expansive 21-minute project that lives in the “after the flood” world — as in, after the chaos, either public or personal. This makes sense for an album recorded during the most chaotic of times, the thick of the coronavirus pandemic. Fairweather is asking and trying to answer big, existential questions, and the group doesn’t hold back musically. The opener, “Untethered,” is a more-than-six-minute song that crushes the listener with its blunt observations of a crumbling society. Vocalist Jay Littleton hauntingly sings, “All these words will burn in time / promises of holding the line.” On “Pass the Redress,” Littleton sings through heavy and grungy guitars, “Disbelief cannot help dissipate the distress or this shameful ache.” Fairweather is looking straight into the soul of society. 8 p.m. $15-$20.

Melt at 9:30 Club: Melt’s sound is inherently nostalgic. The septet probably fits best into the retro pop subgenre, with its singer, Veronica Stewart-Frommer, having a singing style reminiscent of old times. With members on the trumpet and saxophone, their horns — playful sometimes and soul-stirring at others — add a fulfilling dimension to their songs. On “Waves,” Stewart-Frommer sings about a relationship that didn’t work without hostility. She sings, “I know I’m not coming back,” with a palpable confidence, and the happy horns follow her lead. Melt’s debut single, “Sour Candy,” was a viral hit when it was released in 2017. It’s another song about a sad situation that the band refuses to let feel sad: When the horns drop low and the sax creeps in for an instrumental, it makes you feel as if you’re listening to the could’ve-been lovers’ dance. “Sour Candy” is like almost every song Melt has released in that it begs the listener to ask, “imagine how this would sound live?” 7 p.m. (doors open). $25.

Sunday, Sept. 11

DC State Fair at Gateway DC: It might not have a midway or livestock exhibits, but the District boasts its own state fair with plenty of wholesome trappings. The festivities are back in person this weekend after two years of virtual content, and include dozens of contests. Some are traditional — best heirloom tomato, best berry jam or jelly — and some have a decidedly D.C. bent, including best mumbo sauce, best sewn face mask and best tattoo. Beyond the competitions, there are musical performances, a pet parade, line dancing lessons from the D.C. Rawhides, beekeeping and gardening workshops, crafts for children, a sports zone with games, a clothing swap, food trucks, a cocktail garden and a vendor marketplace. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free.

Adams Morgan Day: Adams Morgan has been in the headlines for its pilot program that closes 18th Street to automobile traffic one Sunday each month. Sadly, that schedule doesn’t include Adams Morgan Day, the 44-year-old celebration of the neighborhood’s arts and culture. There is still plenty to see, hear and do: The Crush Funk Brass Band is among the musical acts performing from noon to 7 p.m. in Kalorama Park. Kids are invited to soccer and flag football clinics on the fields at Marie Reed Elementary. Dance groups of all stripes — including Jamaican, Irish, Bollywood, Cuban and D.C. hand dancers — turn Marie Reed’s basketball courts into a party. A walking tour reveals “400 Years of History” throughout the area. Local vendors sell clothing, accessories, pottery and prints at a pop-up marketplace. The restaurants and bars lining the main drag are in party mode, with live music and food and drink specials. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.

Takoma Park Folk Festival: “Regroovinate” is the theme of this year’s Takoma Park Folk Festival, which is returning in person after two years of virtual events. The entire festival is outdoors at Takoma Park Middle School: four stages of music, a craft market with more than 30 vendors, and children’s’ activities. While “folk” is in the name, the artists performing offer a wide range of styles, from country to Django-inspired jazz, and sea shanties to New Orleans blues. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free.

Doggie Day Swim D.C.: To follow from Saturday’s dog swim events, D.C. turns five pools over to the dogs: Upshur and Hearst pools in Northwest, Langdon Pool in Northeast, Ridge Road Pool in Southeast and Randall Pool in Southwest. While admission is free, dogs must have a D.C.-issued dog license to participate, be up to date on vaccinations, and be spayed or neutered. Dog licenses can be issued on the spot if the dog doesn’t have one. (Don’t worry, Alexandria: Your chance is next week.) 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free.

Monday, Sept. 12

Profs and Pints: The Six Wives of Henry VIII at Little Penn Coffeehouse: So you’ve seen “Six” at the National Theatre. Now you might be wondering how accurately it portrayed the 16th century women King Henry VIII claimed as wives and the troubles that followed. (Spoiler: There was no rock band at the Tower of London.) Amy Leonard, an associate professor of history at Georgetown University and scholar of modern period women, is revisiting Tudor history at Little Penn Coffeehouse. Guests are invited to grab a coffee or cocktail and settle in to learn more about these women so often remembered for their tragic demise. 6 to 8:30 p.m. $12-$15.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

Arlo Parks at 9:30 Club: British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks added a second night in D.C. after selling out her first 9:30 Club show. The 21-year-old Gen Z heroine takes an almost novelistic approach to songwriting, with lyrics that create characters and stir emotion. It’s appropriate, then, that her dreamy debut album, “Collapsed in Sunbeams,” borrows its name from a Zadie Smith turn of phrase. 7 p.m. (doors open). $36.

Ivy Sole at Union Stage: Ivy Sole effortlessly bounces from their soft and gleaming singing voice to their tight rap verses. This neo-soul singer/rapper tells their stories in both a blunt and a tender way. It’s this ability that makes a song like “The Ways” from their second album, “Candid,” released in February, work. The production is breezy and characteristically unfussy, allowing Sole’s voice to flourish. With an assist from Kingsley Ibeneche, the song tells a sad story of a deep love that couldn’t work because of various circumstances: “What is addiction but the urge for the familiar/ what is commitment but forgoing something new.” Sole’s lyrics are usually introspective but often stop short of full confession. They switch things up on “Chico,” where Sole raps so fast they dramatically lose a breath halfway through while contemplating how unsustainable capitalism is. On “Bamboo,” they sing, “I wasn’t scared to say it but I was scared to shout it.” Sole sings enough about their mind-set for you to know where they’re coming from — but also leaves enough out for you to place yourself in their shoes. 8 p.m. $16.

‘Opening the Infrared Treasure Chest with the James Webb Space Telescope’ at the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center: You don’t have to be a cosmologist to be impressed, even blown away, by the pictures sent back to Earth by the James Webb Space Telescope. Massive distant galaxies! Incredibly detailed infrared images of Jupiter! But what are the reports actually telling us, and what are scientists looking forward to discovering? Nobel Prize-winning astrophysicist John C. Mather, a senior project scientist for the Webb telescope, talks about the telescope’s mission and the how the first rounds of data have changed what we know about space and the formation of galaxies. There is a wait list for the in-person event, but you can watch the stream from the Udvar-Hazy Center through the museum’s YouTube channel. 8 p.m. Free.

