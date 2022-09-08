D.C.’s shadow representative says house struck by bullets in Southeast

Gift Article Share

D.C.’s shadow representative to the U.S. House said his residence in Southeast Washington was struck by gunfire Wednesday night, with two bullets going through a wall and into an upstairs bedroom. D.C. police said bullets also struck and entered his neighbor’s house. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Oye I. Owolewa, who holds the largely ceremonial position meant to advocate for statehood, tweeted about the incident: “My house got shot up last night. Everyone’s ok, but it hits different when it’s your home. We deserve better in DC!”

The gunfire occurred about 10:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Tobias Drive SE, according to a police report, which said 13 gunshots were detected. No injuries were reported to anyone outside or inside the homes. No arrest has been made.

Owolewa said he was not home at the time but that a friend who lives with him was outside and heard the shots. He said he hopes his residence was not targeted.

His neighbor, Robert Williams, 45, reported the gunfire to police and said in an interview he and his husband were home when the bullets struck. He said his husband was lying on a bed in a third-floor bedroom when a bullet went over him, narrowly missing him.

