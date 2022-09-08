100 fish dead after hazmat incident in Northern Virginia stream

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Roughly 100 fish died Wednesday after a hazardous materials incident at a stream in Northern Virginia. The incident happened at Four Mile Run between S. Walter Reed Drive and S. Taylor Street, according to the Arlington Department of Environmental Services. The exact cause was not immediately clear and the department said in a Twitter message that it was under investigation.

Peter Golkin, a spokesman for the Arlington environmental services office, said initial findings showed that there was a “chemical smell” in a storm drain area and that “would indicate that someone probably poured something not good down there.”

Dumping chemicals in a stream is illegal and Golkin reminded the public that it harms the wildlife and environment of the area.

“There are no filters on storm drains so anything that goes down will work its way into the watershed, into the streams, and ultimately can reach the Chesapeake Bay.”

No areas of the trails or park at Four Mile Run are closed off but authorities said people and their pets should not go into the water in that area. They also gave several tips about stream safety.

Golkin said there is no cleanup plan but that rain is typically the best way to deal with a chemical spill because it “pushes and dissipates whatever was dumped.”

Four Mile Run is one of the largest stream in Arlington County and runs along a roughly 9-mile stretch.

Environmental and @ArlingtonVaFD staff are investigating a fishkill in Four Mile Run between S Walter Reed Drive and S Taylor St. People and their pets should avoid entering the water in the area. https://t.co/6RVLSZIHar pic.twitter.com/ehyht7ibZV — Arlington Department of Environmental Services (@ArlingtonDES) September 7, 2022

