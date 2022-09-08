Heroin overdoses are vanishing from D.C. The reason? Fentanyl.

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For decades, it brought fleeting euphoria and permanent loss. It was the basis of commerce in neighborhoods that had lost their foothold in America’s economy and a poison that destroyed those same neighborhoods block by block. It was an addictive salve for the lives it had broken. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Now heroin, synonymous with illicit drug use in Mid-Atlantic cities since the 1960s, is close to vanishing from the streets of the nation’s capital.

D.C.’s latest opioid overdose statistics, released by city officials in August, show that heroin was detected in only 15 of the 166 opioid deaths recorded in the first five months of 2022. That means barely 1 in 10 overdose victims died after using heroin — either by itself or with other substances — so far this year, compared to more than half of them in 2017.

The figures herald the arrival of a moment long predicted by public health experts: The near-total replacement of heroin by fentanyl, a far more powerful and deadly opioid that has driven drug deaths in America to historic highs.

In D.C., Baltimore and other cities, such declarations once looked premature, as users — frequently older, Black men who had been injecting intravenously for decades — clung tenaciously to heroin and sought to avoid fentanyl, which many hoped would be a temporary contaminant in the drug supply.

But it is heroin, not fentanyl, that is now obsolescent. The trend can also be seen in neighboring Maryland, where heroin, as recently as 2016, contributed to more fatal overdoses than any other drug. In the most recent figures published by that state’s health officials, which cover the 12 months ending in April, it not only was involved in far fewer deaths than fentanyl, but also was less deadly than cocaine, alcohol and prescription opioids.

Daniel Ciccarone, a heroin expert and a professor at the University of California at San Francisco School of Medicine, cautioned that toxicology reports on overdose victims don’t necessarily provide a complete picture of drug-use patterns. For example, those who manage to find relatively pure heroin — which carries a lower risk of death than fentanyl — might not be captured by overdose statistics.

Nevertheless, Ciccarone said, the anecdotes of active and recently recovered opioid users reinforce the story told by the data. Many who once dreaded fentanyl have now grown accustomed to it, he said.

“Instead of saying, ‘I hate this stuff,’ they’re saying, ‘I’ve kind of gotten used to it,’” Ciccarone said.

In 2018, Sam Rogers and Renee Howell spoke about living in fear of the next drug overdose as fentanyl sent the African American death rate skyrocketing. (Video: Whitney Shefte/The Washington Post)

In D.C., where opioid overdose deaths have for years outnumbered homicides, the disappearance of heroin is more than a curiosity. Experts say public health strategies should be tailored to opioid markets now occupied almost exclusively by fentanyl.

Some previous approaches — such as the distribution of fentanyl test kits for heroin users — may no longer be as effective. Others, such as needle-exchange services, need to be redoubled, since fentanyl has shorter-lasting effects than those of heroin and usually spawns more frequent drug injection.

Barbara Bazron, the director of the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health, said the city was pushing ahead with its existing responses to the opioid crisis, which focus on averting deaths and connecting patients with long-term treatment. She said test strips are still valuable for users seeking to avoid fentanyl, and that city officials continue to actively distribute naloxone, a lifesaving overdose antidote.

“The goal is to keep people alive so that they can get the care that they need,” she said.

Bryce Pardo, the associate director of the RAND Drug Policy Research Center, said the growing acceptance of fentanyl in places where heroin had long been established was predictable. Even as the drug drove fatal overdoses to astonishing heights during the pandemic, it left behind an army of customers adapted to a stronger class of synthetic opioids.

“If you have a market that rapidly shifts away from heroin to fentanyl, you’re going to have a lot of deaths initially,” Pardo said. “Those that stay in the market and don’t die become tolerant to it — and then start demanding it.”

Faced with such demands, many suppliers are only too eager to abandon heroin, which is more time-intensive and complicated to produce.

“There’s a lot of labor involved with heroin — from the poppy cultivation standpoint, from the heroin extraction standpoint, from the standpoint of moving it from the hinterlands of Mexico up to the border,” Pardo said. “You can make fentanyl in the bathroom of your apartment.”

Heroin has not been supplanted everywhere. The dark, gummy form of the drug most common in Western states — unlike the pale powder heroin sold east of the Mississippi River — is harder to substitute with fentanyl, which in the West is often consumed in tablet form. According to federal drug-seizure data from 2020, mixtures of heroin and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl remained common in some states — including New Jersey and Pennsylvania — even as pure synthetic opioids became dominant in Kentucky, Maryland, New Hampshire, Ohio and West Virginia.

That shift has been especially consequential in cities such as D.C., where many of those at risk of overdosing are older African Americans who had learned to use heroin in relative safety over decades of use. Most of D.C.'s overdose deaths are among those aged 40 to 69, and 84 percent of victims since 2017 have been Black, according to the city’s most recent statistics.

The dominance of fentanyl has forced a choice on many of those drug users: Get used to it, get help or die.

“It’s all fentanyl now,” said John, a 62-year-old District resident who said he began using heroin when he was 16. “People be OD’ing. They be falling out. Men die. It’s just crazy out here.”

Earlier this year, John — who is being identified by first name only to avoid the stigma of longtime heroin use — entered treatment with Edwin Chapman, one of the city’s most prominent addiction doctors. Chapman, who has long criticized city public health officials’ response to the opioid crisis as inadequate, said he is still struggling against local policies that impede care to his patients. He cited insurance rules that don’t consistently permit the higher doses of buprenorphine — a prescription medication that reduces opioid cravings — needed to effectively treat fentanyl users.

D.C. Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Wayne Turnage, who also directs the District’s Department of Health Care Finance, said he has asked his staff to look into local insurers’ rules on buprenorphine dosing.

John said his own treatment with buprenorphine has been effective: He has not given up street drugs entirely, he said, but with the medicine, he no longer needs to use as much.

When he does use, he knows he is likely to get fentanyl. He said it is a terrible replacement for heroin — which, for all it took from him over decades, was far less likely to take his life.

“Heroin worked better,” he said.

