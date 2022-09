The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 7 at a home in the 42200 block of Fording Branch Court near James Monroe Highway, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Alicia R. Carroll was taken into custody near the home. She’s charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and other charges. She’s being held at the county jail on no bond, the sheriff’s office said.