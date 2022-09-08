Police investigating triple shooting with one dead in Southeast D.C.

Gift Article Share

D.C. police investigating the shootings of several people, one of them fatally, that occurred Wednesday afternoon on a city block in Southeast Washington said they may have found the vehicle used by the shooters, abandoned and burned in Northeast. The shootings occurred about 4:50 p.m. outside a convenience store in the 600 block of Chesapeake Street SE, near Hendley Elementary School. Police said two men got out of a vehicle and opened fire on people on the block.

Police said three men were struck by bullets, including Kendrick Phillips, 30, of Southeast Washington, who died at a hospital. Two other men had injuries that police said did not appear life-threatening.

Authorities had initially said four men had been shot; they later said a fourth person who they thought had been struck by gunfire was instead injured running away from the gunfire.

Police said they were looking for a black sedan with temporary license plates and tinted windows. They said a black Dodge van was later found burned on Central Avenue in Northeast Washington. A police spokeswoman said they are trying to confirm if that is the vehicle used in the shootings.

No arrest has been made.

