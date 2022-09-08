What to know about the Prince George’s County juvenile curfew

Gift Article Share

Prince George’s police will begin enforcing a 30-day curfew for children under 17 starting Friday evening, County Executive Angela D. Alsobooks announced Monday. Alsobrooks called it a “cooling off period” following a month of record-breaking homicides and increased gun violence and carjackings, with several cases involving minors both as victims and perpetrators.

The Washington Post asked the county specific questions about how it would handle enforcement and penalties related to the curfew and what guidance officials had on how parents and children should adhere to the curfew, but a spokesman for the police department said they were still working on providing answers or finalizing plans.

The county code, however, provides some insight into the rules, exceptions and potential punishments. This story will be updated if county officials offer additional guidance.

When does the curfew start and who does it apply to?

The Prince George’s County juvenile curfew applies to children 16 and younger. Enforcement will start Friday at 11:59 p.m. and is scheduled to continue for at least 30 days. From Sunday through Thursday, children will not be allowed to be outside in public places from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. On Friday and Saturday nights, the curfew is from midnight to 5 a.m.

Are there exceptions?

Yes, children are allowed to be outside during curfew hours if accompanied by a parent or an adult authorized by their parent, according to the county code.

Children are also exempted from curfew if they are running an errand directed by a parent until 12:30 a.m.

According to county code, children who are “exercising First Amendment rights” are also allowed out with written permission.

Children who are outside on the property where they live are excepted, according to the code.

If a child is using a direct route back home, with no stops or detours, within one hour of the end of a school activity, religious activity or voluntary activity, such as going to the movies or a sports game, they are also excepted, according to the county code.

The code also notes exceptions for children who are legally employed and carry a card of employment with their hours written on it and children who have permission from parents for interstate travel.

How will it be enforced?

Police are developing an “operational plan” for enforcing the curfew that will be finalized by the end of this week, the police department said in a statement Tuesday.

Officers are “trained in non-biased policing,” the department said. The department hopes to gain compliance voluntarily with help from parents and children.

In a separate statement, Alsobrooks said “the first measure our officers will take, if required, is to educate youth on the curfew and tell them to go home.”

According to Prince George’s County code, enforcement begins with a warning from police. An officer notifies them that they are violating curfew and requests their name, address, phone number and parents’ contact information. A written warning of violation of the code will be given. The child is ordered home, and the police chief also sends a written notice to the child’s parent.

After receiving one prior written warning, if a child is caught breaking curfew again, or an officer who has “reasonable grounds to believe that the juvenile has engaged in delinquent conduct” can take the child into custody and transport them to a police station, according to the code. Police call the child’s parent to pick them up and police determine whether either the child or the parent has violated the code.

Police release the child to their parent. However, if the parents can’t be located or do not come to get their child, police will release the child to the Department of Social Services, the code states.

What are parents’ responsibilities for the curfew?

Alsobrooks said in the statement that parents should take children inside by 10 p.m. on school nights and midnights on weekends. The county will work to provide services for children who remain, she said.

According to the county code, it is against the code for a parent “knowingly to permit, or by inefficient control to allow” a child in a public place during curfew.

The code goes further to say there is “no defense that a parent was without knowledge of the activities or conduct or whereabouts” of a child, based on a “reasonable community standard of parental responsibility.”

What are businesses’ responsibilities for the curfew?

Businesses, considered a place open to the public, will be breaking code if they “knowingly” allow a child to remain at the establishment during curfew, according to the code.

Businesses face fines of up to $500 for violating the curfew. After receiving a warning, and violating a second time, that is considered a first offense with a fine of $100, according to the code. A second offense could cost a business $250, and a third or any offense after, is $500.

What are children’s rights if they are detained by the police?

A child has the right to remain silent when questioned by police while waiting for their parents, the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland said in a statement in response to questions from The Washington Post. They can also decline to answer questions, and tell police that they do not want to speak without a lawyer. People have a right to record officers and tell police they do not consent to searches.

What is the punishment for being found in violation?

Parents face fines of up to $250, according to the county code. The first offense, which is considered an offense once a child breaks curfew again after receiving a warning, is a $50 fine. A second offense is a $100 fine, and a third or any offense after, is a $250 fine.

A parent must also pay any costs the county took to stay with a child who was detained as a violator if they don’t show up within one hour of being told their child has been detained for breaking curfew, according to the code. The amount of money owed is based on the county employee’s hourly wage and the cost of employee benefits.

What is the history of the curfew code?

The juvenile curfew code was passed by the Prince George’s County council in 1995, according to a Washington Post report. The code was meant to prevent crime by restricting children from going to public spaces after a certain time of day. Though unanimously approved, Black council members expressed concern over the enforcement of the curfew, in particular against any racial profiling from officers, according to the report. The American Civil Liberties Union opposed the legislation, calling it a form of “house arrest.”

What have people been saying about the curfew?

The Labor Day announcement spurred mixed reactions about the effectiveness of a curfew.

“Curfews do not make anyone safer or address any underlying societal problems which are the true root of crime,” Maryland Public Defender Natasha Dartigue said in a statement Thursday. “At best, curfews are an ineffective band-aid; at worst, they criminalize our most vulnerable and at-risk children.”

However, Alsobrooks stood behind her decision in a statement posted on her Twitter account Wednesday.

“While there are some who disagree with a 30-day curfew, I am responding to the residents of Prince George’s County who have asked what more can be done to protect their children,” said Alsobrooks, who had previously served as the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney. “Our County is 84 percent Black and brown, which means we are working to protect children of color, including those who have been victims of violent crime at the hands of other children.”

Katie Mettler contributed to this report.

