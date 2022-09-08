Man pleads guilty in killing of girlfriend who placed baby in trash

Gift Article Share

A D.C. man pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing of a girlfriend who had admitted last year to throwing the couple’s 2-month-old baby’s remains into the trash. Carl B. Jones, 44, also pleaded guilty to carrying a dangerous weapon in the April killing of Ladonia Boggs, 39. Boggs’s body was found in the doorway of her apartment in the 1500 block of Benning Road NE.

Last year, police accused Boggs of putting 2-month-old son Kyon Jones’s body in a trash receptacle after she said he died in early May 2021. Prosecutors decided not to pursue a murder case and instead charged Boggs with tampering with physical evidence. She was not jailed and had a court date set for two months after she was killed.

At Thursday’s hearing in D.C. Superior Court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sitara Witanachchi said Jones went to Boggs’s apartment with a knife and the couple “got into a fight over the dead child.” The prosecutor said Jones then stabbed Boggs in the abdomen.

After Jones’s arrest, Jones admitted to detectives that he and his girlfriend had occasionally smoked PCP. When detectives asked him if he was responsible for Boggs’s killing, court documents say he responded: “If I did, would I be wrong for doing that?”

According to court records, authorities found a trail of blood leading from Boggs’s body across the floor to the bedroom, down the hallway and to the living room. They also found blood on the couch.

In May 2021, Boggs telephoned Jones and told him that the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency had removed their son from her home, according to court documents. The next day, Jones called the agency to inquire. A social worker told him that the baby had not been removed from Boggs’s care. The social worker contacted city authorities, including D.C. police, who then began investigating.

After being confronted about her account, Boggs told authorities that she had given the baby to her godmother.

After authorities were unable to find the godmother, Boggs told police she was sleeping in the same bed with her son and rolled over him while she was asleep after smoking PCP earlier in the day, according to court documents. When she awakened, she saw that the baby was not breathing, placed his body in the trash and gave his clothes to a neighbor, according to the documents.

Jones initially was charged with second-degree murder. As part of the plea deal with federal prosecutors, he faces a prison sentence of seven to nine years. Jones will remain in the D.C. jail until his sentencing Dec. 9.

