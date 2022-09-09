Justice Dept. declines to charge police officer who fatally shot 17-year-old

Listen 9 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Justice Department announced Friday that it would not file federal criminal civil rights charges against a police officer in Overland Park, Kan., who shot and killed an unarmed 17-year-old high school student who was backing his family minivan out of a garage. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Federal prosecutors said they could not show that the officer acted “willfully” while firing 13 shots into the minivan in two short bursts, in a killing captured by three police dashboard cameras. Six of the shots hit the driver.

The decision, announced by the Justice Department’s civil rights division in Washington, was the second prosecutorial decision to clear former officer Clayton Jenison of any criminal wrongdoing. A month after the January 2018 slaying, the district attorney in Johnson County, Kan., also declined charges, saying that Jenison reasonably feared that he might be struck by the van driven by John Albers, who had told friends minutes earlier on Snapchat that he was planning to kill himself. The friends called 911.

The Justice Department said in a statement that to prove a federal criminal civil rights violation, prosecutors would have to show that Jenison not only used force that was constitutionally unreasonable, but that he did so “willfully,” meaning he “acted with a bad purpose to disregard the law.”

“It is not sufficient for the government to prove that an officer acted out of fear, mistake, panic, misperception, poor judgment, negligence or gross negligence,” the department said.

The statement added, “Unlike in the many state jurisdictions that have statutes criminalizing killings committed with lesser mental states, such as criminal negligence or recklessness, the federal government has no statute that criminalizes a police officer’s use of unreasonable force, if willfulness cannot be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Attorneys from the Justice Department met with Albers’s parents last month to tell them of their decision. “This was not the outcome we envisioned while seeking justice for John,” Sheila Albers, John Albers’s mother, said. “The lack of an indictment under federal law does not change the fact that we need significant changes to the system that investigates these tragedies and for our local leaders to promote the community-based evolution of law enforcement.”

She added: “They are clearly pointing in the direction that this should have been a state level charge. And we have local officials that have still failed to do the right thing.”

Overland Park, which gave Jenison a $70,000 severance payment less than a month after the killing, said it had fully cooperated with the investigation and was “appreciative of the FBI and the Department of Justice for investigating and reviewing this matter. The Overland Park Police Department strives to de-escalate and prevent the need for use of force whenever possible. This situation was tragic, and we at the city continue to keep the Albers family in our thoughts.”

Morgan Roach, the attorney for Jenison, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe declined state-level charges in 2018, Albers’s parents sued Jenison and Overland Park in federal court. Following a ruling by a federal judge that a reasonable jury could find that Jenison wasn’t in danger from the van, Overland Park in 2019 paid the Albers family a $2.3 million settlement. Howe did not respond to a request for comment.

Sheila Albers continued to push for information about the shooting, and discovered that Overland Park had allowed Jenison to resign in 2018 without any notice to state licensing authorities of the shooting. Not long after that disclosure, the Justice Department announced it was opening a civil rights investigation into the case.

Stephen R. McAllister was the U.S. attorney for Kansas who launched the civil rights case in 2020. He is also a law professor who teaches civil rights at the University of Kansas. He said in an interview last week that after meeting with Sheila Albers — and then reading the federal court ruling denying Overland Park’s motion to dismiss the Albers’s civil case or grant the officer immunity — he met with Howe. Howe explained why he thought the shooting was justified, but McAllister was unconvinced and got the Justice Department probe started.

Meanwhile, news media in Kansas City sued for the details of Jenison’s severance, and for the release of the police case file. In 2021, Overland Park released the nearly 500-page case file, providing a rare insight into how police investigate one of their own. The Washington Post recently published a 20-minute film examining the investigation.

The shooting happened at dusk on Jan. 20, 2020. John Albers had been arrested for shoplifting earlier that day, and his parents said he was still upset and declined to join them for dinner with a relative. Once his parents and two younger brothers left, Albers wrote in his journal that he planned to kill himself, then posted video of himself on Snapchat making similar comments. Some of his friends called 911.

Jenison and another officer, Ryan Newlon, were dispatched to the Albers’s home. The police files show they had no prior experience with Albers or any knowledge of his arrest that day. Dash-cam videos show that the two officers approached the house, didn’t knock on the door or announce themselves, and then Newlon returned to his car to get a phone.

As Jenison stood alone in the front yard, the garage door opened. The Albers’s Honda Odyssey minivan had its lights on, and the driver began to slowly back out. One video shows that Jenison moved close to the garage with his weapon drawn and shouted “Stop!” three times, then stepped back and fired two shots.

The van stopped. Then it moved back down the driveway, spun 180 degrees, and placed Jenison at the center rear of the van. The video shows that Jenison quickly stepped to the side of the van. As the van reversed back toward the garage, the video shows Jenison fired 11 more shots into the side, killing Albers.

Overland Park did not investigate the shooting. Johnson County police departments use an “Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Team” made up of uninvolved departments to handle police shootings. A commander from nearby Olathe, Kan., then-Deputy Chief Shawn Reynolds, took over the investigation, which the records show was completed in six days.

The police files show that the OISIT investigation did not make a scene diagram, did not conduct a walk-through of the scene with Jenison, did not examine Jenison’s personnel or military files, and did not challenge his claim that he was in mortal danger from the van. The interview with Jenison lasted less than 40 minutes, police video shows.

A digital 3D reconstruction of the shooting, created by The Washington Post, indicates that Jenison was not in the path of the van during any of the 13 shots he fired. He, Howe and Reynolds, now the chief in Temple, Tex., all declined to discuss the investigation. Jenison has not returned to policing since the killing. Reynolds did not respond to a request for comment Friday. He and Howe previously said they could not discuss the case because it was under federal investigation.

The Justice Department statement recounted the findings of the FBI’s investigation, noting that “Albers began to slowly back the minivan out of the garage,” and that Jenison “stepped out of the minivan’s path, and without verbally identifying himself as a police officer, fired two shots into the van.”

The statement says that the van spun around and “slowly backed towards the home. The officer was again briefly in the path of the minivan as it began to reverse, but he stepped to the side and the vehicle again passed him. He then fired into the minivan 11 times in less than about three seconds.”

Federal prosecutors took note of the judge’s ruling in the Albers’ civil suit, saying that a jury could find that Jenison used unreasonable force in his first two shots, “and the federal criminal investigation found no substantial evidence inconsistent with that conclusion.”

Appointed by President Donald Trump, McAllister stepped down as U.S. attorney last year, when President Biden took office, but maintained contact with the Albers family and accompanied them to the meeting in Kansas City, Kan., with Justice Department officials from Washington when the decision was first revealed. “I think the federal team did their job honestly, professionally,” McAllister said. “I disagree with the outcome, but at the end of the day, the federal standard [of willfulness] is high.”

“If it were up to me as U.S. attorney,” McAllister said, “I would push hard to charge it and let a jury decide. … I also think there’s strong consensus at least at the federal side, that there is more than enough evidence to charge [Jenison] with reckless homicide. So the state authorities were wrong to decline the charges.”

McAllister was highly critical of the OISIT investigation, its missing pieces, and its emphasis on Albers’s juvenile court background, of which Jenison was unaware. “It’s just tragic that the Albers were victimized twice,” he said, “by what Jenison did, and then by what the OISIT team did.”

