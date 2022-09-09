Audit finds minimal progress made in improving D.C.'s 911 system

Gift Article Share

D.C. officials have failed to fully implement most recommendations made last year by the city auditor to improve the 911 call center to more quickly dispatch first responders to emergencies and ensure they reach the correct addresses, according to a report issued Friday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The report from D.C. Auditor Kathleen Patterson comes as the Office of Unified Communications is under scrutiny after firefighters were sent to the wrong address for a newborn in cardiac arrest in July, and missteps delayed the arrival of paramedics trying to reach a 3-month-old boy who had been left in a car in August. Both of the children died.

“There is no more important government service than responding to medical emergencies,” Patterson said in a statement. “And we are failing to meet the needs of District residents. Period.”

Patterson’s report found the city has made only “minimal progress” on a little more than 75 percent of her office’s 31 recommendations. In a statement, the auditor said there has been no progress on two suggestions, and the 911 center still struggles with confusion when answering 911 calls, glitches in dispatching first responders to emergencies and “inadequate supervision” that lets problems fester.

“The fact that we have not made progress from the October audit is very troubling,” Patterson said in an interview. “We need a stronger commitment on the part of our leaders in the District to make this system work.”

Karima Holmes, who led the 911 center from 2015 to 2021 and returned as acting director in March, said in a letter to Patterson that she immediately began “forward progress on a roadmap for improvement” and that her new executive team has “made continued strides” in addressing outstanding issues.

Both Holmes and Patterson appeared Friday afternoon on “The Politics Hour” with Kojo Nnamdi, where Holmes said she agreed with the majority of recommendations and defended their slow implementation. Holmes said that she was not at the agency when the audit was completed in October, and had only returned to the position for two months when Patterson launched the follow-up report.

“We haven’t had time to do some of the recommendations,” she said, adding that the office has also struggled with staffing and attrition in recent years. Holmes also noted a line in the most recent report suggesting that leadership changes at the agency, including her return and the hiring of a new Chief of 911 Operations, have been viewed positively by front-line staff.

Patterson’s report issued Friday concentrated on what it described as operational shortcomings in the 911 center. It said that a follow-up report will evaluate possible failures from the emergency calls about the children, who ultimately died. Both cases remain under investigation.

The audit alleges the city has made “minimal progress” in streamlining the way calls are prioritized, ensuring the most serious don’t get lost, and hiring a sufficient number of supervisors to help guide and support call takers. It also says that operators need to better verify addresses.

On The Politics Hour, Holmes contended that there have only been about seven mistakes related to erroneous addresses in the past few years. But Dave Statter, a public safety advocate and former journalist who has used Twitter to publicly document what he describes as repeated failures at the 911 center, disputed that, alleging there have been many more. In the past, Statter has highlighted issues with firefighters being sent to wrong quadrants, or to addresses that don’t exist.

The city has pushed back on some recommendations, the audit says, such as ensuring call-takers closely follow a script of questions to direct to people seeking help, so critical information is not lost. The city said operators need room to improvise based on unique aspects of a call, “to do their jobs rapidly and effectively without excess prescriptive language.”

Patterson said improved supervision is essential. She said auditors too often found supervisors “across the room in an office doing paperwork,” instead of monitoring the floor. And when corrective action was needed, Patterson said, there was “no accountability, no documentation that corrective action had been taken following an incident with bad outcomes.”

Patterson said her follow-up report will examine data over the past year — including the time from when a 911 call comes in to when help is dispatched — “to see how it measures up and whether we’ve been doing a better job.”

Holmes was also asked on the radio show by veteran journalist Tom Sherwood about a separate issue: Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has for months not formally nominated someone to lead the Office of Unified Communications. Mayoral nominees require confirmation by the D.C. Council.

WTOP reported in August that the Office of Unified Communications has been led by interim and acting directors, including Holmes, for more than a year and half — in an apparent violation of a D.C. law that says agency leaders should not be paid if the mayor fails to formally nominate a person within 180 days of a vacancy.

Holmes confirmed on the program that she’s still being paid. Patterson noted that the law has historically not been enforced. A spokesperson for Bowser did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I’m always concerned when we’re in violation of the D.C. code,” Patterson said on the show.

Holmes confirmed Friday she will appear at a virtual Sept. 28 D.C. Council roundtable focused on 911 operations at the Office of Unified Communications, including call-taking and dispatching.

