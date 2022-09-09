Baltimore lifts boil water advisory, still seeks source of contamination

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Baltimore officials on Friday morning lifted a boil water advisory for all areas in the city but continued to search for the source of E. coli contamination. “The health and well-being of our residents is our top priority, and we will keep working diligently to determine the source of the contamination and monitor for illness,” Mayor Brandon Scott said at a news conference.

West Baltimore and parts of Baltimore County had been under a boil water advisory since Monday, after the Baltimore City Department of Public Works found E. coli bacteria at three sites in the city. Officials narrowed the affected area Thursday, after two of the three sites tested negative for contamination.

Officials urged residents to flush the water systems in their homes and businesses by letting the tap run for at least 15 minutes and to discard ice trays.

Advertisement

Water distribution will continue until 8 p.m. Friday and until noon on Saturday at one location: 1401 W. Lafayette Ave., Harlem Park Middle/Elementary School.

Jason Mitchell, director of the Baltimore City Department of Public Works, said that the city has ruled out problems with the water treatment plant but that water main breaks, construction and a valve repair in a small section of West Baltimore are “leading candidates” for what might be behind the contamination. Multiple factors could be to blame or the search could be inconclusive, he said.

“We’ll let the science and data lead us to that location,” Mitchell said.

Advocates and elected officials in Baltimore have called for investment in the city’s aging water and wastewater infrastructure to head off problems. City officials will discount water bills 25 percent in the next cycle.

It’s unclear whether the water contamination has sickened any residents, said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa.

Of two cases previously under investigation, symptoms in a minor cleared on their own. The other individual is hospitalized with sickness due to E.coli bacteria, she said, but the case has not been linked to the water.

GiftOutline Gift Article