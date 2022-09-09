Md. shooting leaves 3 children, 2 adults dead in Cecil County

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Five people are dead after a shooting in Maryland on Friday, officials said. Cecil County Sheriff Scott A. Adams said at a news conference that three children, a man and a woman were found dead in the unit block of Hebron Court in Elks Mills, Md., around 9:20 a.m. The community is in northern Maryland near the Delaware border.

Adams said officers responded to a residence after a man called 911 to report that three children and a woman were shot, then hung up. Though emergency responders called back, no one picked up, Adams said.

The man was later found dead in a detached garage with a semiautomatic handgun nearby, according to officials, while the other four victims were found in the residence.

Adams said authorities were not yet certain that the man took his own life, but “it appears to be the case.” He said the 911 caller from the scene appeared to be “catatonic” and compared the shooting to a murder-suicide in Cecil County in 2019. Officials said there was no threat to the public.

“It’s a horrific day, and I know everybody’s prayers are appreciated,” Adams said.

The names of the deceased were not released pending family notification, officials said. Adams said the children were in the fifth, sixth, and seventh grades and appeared to be home-schooled.

Four schools were put on alert as the shooting unfolded early Friday, Adams said, and animal control was called to care for two cats and a dog found in the residence.

