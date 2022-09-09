Mom sues over 9-year-old’s death, alleging negligence by D.C. school

Gift Article Share

A D.C. resident is seeking $50 million in damages over the death of her 9-year-old son, alleging in a lawsuit that school officials were negligent and let the boy wander unsupervised when he was struck by a car in front of the KIPP DC Honor Academy in Southeast D.C. last year, according to her attorney and a copy of the suit.

Tiffani Green alleges that her son, Kaidyn Green, walked alone in the hallways of his school after he was released early from his fourth-grade classroom and, eventually, left the building on his own.

As his mother waited in the school’s front office for employees to bring her son to her, the suit alleges, the boy tried to cross Wheeler Road SE to get to her parked car and was struck by a motorist. The suit says Green heard the crash and recognized her son’s backpack on the roadway when she turned around to see what had happened.

Nine-year-old Kaidyn Green is seen walking unattended through the halls of KIPP DC Honor Academy in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 10, 2021. (Video: Keith Watters & Associates)

Green’s wrongful death lawsuit targets KIPP DC Public Charter Schools and LGC Security, which provides security for the school, as well as the driver and owner of the car that hit her son. Her attorney, Keith Watters, announced the suit at a news conference Friday. Green was joined by two of her sisters, Charisma Green and Destiny Brooks, at the news conference.

Kaidyn survived the Dec. 10, 2021, crash but suffered permanent injuries that required multiple surgeries, the most significant being a high cervical spine injury that left him a quadriplegic, according to the lawsuit. He was treated at Children’s National Hospital until Feb. 15, 2022, then transferred to a rehabilitation facility. He was discharged May 25, 2022, and died June 2, 2022.

Watters said that when Tiffani Green arrived to pick up her son, neither the school nor the security company followed the protocol of bringing the student to the parent.

“Hopefully, we bring attention to this problem of getting kids safely to and from school,” Watters said. “There’s no excuse for not making sure there are adequate crossing guards and devices to control traffic in or around schools so that our children are safe.”

The lawsuit alleges that the driver of the vehicle, William Ward, was speeding at the time of the crash and that Kaidyn “looked in both directions several times” before trying to cross the street. Efforts to reach Ward were not successful on Friday. A D.C. police spokesperson said the U.S. attorney’s office is still reviewing the case to determine whether charges are appropriate.

A spokesperson for KIPP DC Public Schools said in a statement: “Our community continues to mourn Kaidyn’s passing and our thoughts are with his family and the classmates that knew him so well. Given the pending legal matter, we’re unable to say more at this time.”

Green did not speak at the news conference. Her sister Charisma Green said she wants her family to remember Kaidyn by celebrating his life.

“Everything was a celebration for him,” she said. “Even in his worst times of us not being able to be together, the smallest things would make him happy. People shouldn’t have to not have their children. It’s a feeling that you can’t explain.”

Charisma Green added: “This has been a life-changing experience for our entire family, and we don’t want anybody to have to go through that again. We’re going to find the silver lining and create a light and live on for Kaidyn. Long live Kaidyn.”

