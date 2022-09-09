Former Whitman High rowing coach sentenced to three years for sex abuse

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Former Walt Whitman High rowing coach Kirk Shipley was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for sexually abusing two former students — an outcome that appeared to stun the former Montgomery County teacher and his attorney. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight D.C. Superior Court Judge Maribeth Raffinan imposed 36 months for first-degree sexual abuse of a secondary education student and 24 months for possession of a sexual performance by a minor. She suspended two of the five years.

Shipley pleaded guilty to the felonies in June as part of a plea deal. He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Shipley and his attorney had argued he should be given probation for his crimes. Speaking publicly for the first time since his arrest last year, the three-time All-Met Coach of the Year apologized to the victims, calling his actions “very, very wrong.” Shipley also expressed remorse about the impact on hundreds of his former students and athletes at the high-achieving school in Bethesda, Md., saying that he hoped that “those memories will be happy again” someday.

Then in a rambling statement that lasted several minutes, Shipley, 48, veered from contrition to self-pity. He’d lost his two vocations of teaching and coaching. After Washington Post coverage of his case, he said, he’d lost jobs delivering food for Grubhub and repairing fiberglass boats at a friend’s company. Without employment, he’d resorted to buying and repairing furniture. He complained that he’d lost his savings — and his reputation.

“I have been portrayed as a predator,” Shipley said. “That is not who I am. ... I have not held a job before now that didn’t involve service to others ... I am a good person.”

Raffinan seemed flummoxed by Shipley’s statement.

“I think the fairest characterization is that he has wavered with regard to his acceptance of responsibility for these offenses,” she said. “... Certainly his statements ... do not demonstrate a full acceptance of his actions toward these two victims.”

The victims — one 18 and who graduated in 2018 and the other 17 and graduated in 2013 — were not in the courtroom.

“The most disturbing aspect of his conduct is the position that Mr. Shipley held in relation to these students, and his unfathomable persistence and continuous abuse of this position of authority,” Raffinan said. “He was their teacher. He was their coach. These women looked up to him for support and guidance, and he took advantage of them.”

After delivering her sentence, she ordered that Shipley be incarcerated immediately.

Shipley’s attorney Thomas Key asked if he could self-surrender to police in two to three weeks, arguing he’d driven his vehicle to the courthouse and needed to find someone to take care of his dog.

When Raffinan denied the request, Key asked if Shipley could have until Monday, saying again that he needed to arrange for someone to watch his dog.

“I’m sure Mr. Key can find someone to take care of his dog,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Caroline Burrell interjected.

“I don’t see — in light of the way in which this case has proceeded — a reason to delay,” Raffinan agreed.

Bailiffs helped Shipley push up the sleeves of his suit jacket, so they could shackle his wrists.

The hour-long sentencing began with powerful impact statements from the rowing community and the two victims, who came forward about their abuse last spring. A third victim also submitted a statement.

It was a moment of catharsis for hundreds of women, who spanned more than 20 Whitman High graduating classes, as well as the Thompson Boat Center in Georgetown, where Shipley coached during the offseason.

In a six-page unsigned community impact statement, former athletes described how Shipley had pretended to mentor them as teens, gaining their trust, then pushing the boundaries of those relationships by making inappropriate sexual overtures.

An unidentified “community representative” read a portion of the statement via Zoom for those in the courtroom, often pausing to cry, her voice breaking. Online, more than 150 people had logged on to watch the sentencing.

Shipley, dressed in a light suit and dark mask, pressed his hands together atop the table as he listened to her speak. At points, he shook his head, as if in disagreement.

“What was modeled as normal, commonplace, and acceptable was in fact toxic, and targeted, and has left mental, emotional and psychological scars,” the community representative said.

She described Shipley’s insensitivity to their struggles — mental health crises, self-harm, eating disorders. His method of isolating girls, pitting them against their friends for a spot in the coveted top boat, which could earn them attention from top colleges. The intimate conversations shared in his classroom at lunchtime, beginning with chats about rowing or schoolwork and evolving into the confiding of crushes and sexual firsts.

The girls didn’t fully realize what was happening at the time, the representative said. Many were terrified of retribution from the larger rowing community, where Shipley wielded power and influence. They relied on a whisper network, with older rowers warning younger students about Shipley’s behavior. It was only later that they learned this kind of manipulation and betrayal by a trusted adult had a name: grooming.

She was followed by statements from the two victims, read by their attorney Matthew Ornstein, from the Network for Victim Recovery of D.C.

“In light of what has occurred, my life has irreversibly changed,” wrote the first victim, who graduated in 2018. “The period of grooming I experienced has continued to shape my relationships with authority figures into the present day."

“It is not complicated when a coach or a teacher takes advantage of the trust inherent to those roles and twists that into a relationship of sorts,” wrote the second victim, who graduated in 2013. “It is not complicated when he waits until right after you graduate to invite you over to his apartment and then makes a move on you under the pretenses that ‘you’re just friends and this is what adults do’ – even though you are in fact 17 and he is almost 40.”

“The abuse began not long after my 18th birthday,” wrote a third victim, who wasn’t included in the charges against Shipley. “Later, when I finally worked up the courage to end my relationship with Shipley, I can only describe the feeling as a spell being lifted, or as if a veil had been suddenly ripped off my eyes. There was indescribable guilt. Shame. Horror. I felt like I was going to drown in it all.”

As bailiffs guided Shipley to a side door in the courtroom, Terri Ravick hugged Colleen Parent. Both are mothers of former Whitman rowers. Ravick was one of the first to raise the alarm about Shipley’s behavior in 2018.

Ravick, who teaches science at a neighboring high school and whose daughter rowed at Whitman until 2018, had heard a rumor that Shipley was having a sexual relationship with a girl on the team. But the board of the parent-run and parent-funded club team — which paid him $34,500, in addition to the $101,656 he made teaching in Montgomery County — allowed Shipley to continue coaching, just as they had after a previous investigation into his behavior.

After the sentencing, the Network for Victim Recovery of D.C. hailed the message it sent.

“One of the reasons it’s so hard for survivors of sexual abuse to come forward is the fear that they won’t be believed or that nothing will be done about their abuse,” the group said in a statement. “So, we are grateful the court saw Mr. Shipley for what he truly is and held him accountable for abuse and manipulation he inflicted over the last two decades.”

