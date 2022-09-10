Prince George’s County waits, watches, goes quiet as curfew begins

Gift Article Share

Prince George's officials began enforcing a long-ignored curfew Friday night, seeking to allay growing concern about violent crime — often committed by or targeting those aged 16 and younger — by stopping county teens from lingering outside in public places. The curfew, which allows police to issue warnings and eventually fine violators' parents up to $250, comes after the county saw a record-breaking monthly total of homicides in August and as it continues to struggle with carjackings committed by juveniles. But it went into effect on a relatively quiet night, especially after a Labor Day weekend in which four people in the county lost their lives to gun violence, including a 15-year-old D.C. resident.

County police — many of whom were stationed in their cruisers in the strip malls that dot the county — did not respond to any fatal shootings Friday. In some parts of Prince George’s visited by a team of Washington Post reporters the mood was one of tension and uncertainty. Many want the curfew to work, and most are unsure if it will.

“Somebody still going to be out shooting,” said Dominic Parker, 14, standing in the parking lot of an apartment complex in District Heights as the midnight weekend curfew approached. “People could do it in the day.”

Parker was with a 17-year-old friend, Kevin Mason. They were talking to Jawanna Hardy and Prince Hamn, community activists who were trying to spread the word for young people to stay inside.

The parking lot was otherwise almost deserted. Parker and Mason had no intention of breaking the curfew; they just doubted it would bring an end to the gun violence that had become a regular feature of teenage life in places like Southeast Washington and parts of Prince George’s County.

Hardy grew up in Prince George’s. She works to stop gun violence with multiple organizations — including County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks’s Hope in Action program — and could understand the teens’ skepticism. But the 30-day curfew, Hardy said, was at least a place to start.

“I don’t know what will end the violence,” she said. “But I know we can’t just sit around and do nothing.”

Earlier that night Hardy and Hamn had been at a Dave and Buster’s in Capitol Heights. It’s a popular gathering place for young people from Prince George’s and D.C., in a shopping center whose parking lot was the site of the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old last year. On Friday, however, few lingered in the cooling autumn air. Inside, past a new sign alerting people of the curfew, a thin crowd ate and drank in the glow of arcade games and big-screen televisions.

It was similarly quiet outside the Boulevard at the Capital Centre mall, in the Largo area, where two teens were shot last weekend in a movie theater’s parking lot. A few people trickled out of the theater Friday as the final showings of the night let out. Just before 12:30 a.m. a lone police cruiser passed by, but no children were in sight.

Prince George’s County's 11 p.m. curfew for kids 16-years-old and under went into effect on Sept 9. Teens and parents in Lanham, Md., shared their thoughts. (Video: The Washington Post)

A livelier scene could be found earlier in the night at the Lanham Skate Center. Just before 11 p.m., dozens of people circled the rink in skates with brightly colored laces under a cluster of disco balls. Skate center assistant manager Nea Thompson, the facility’s self-proclaimed “mother hen,” said she had watched a lot of the kids grow up at the rink. The curfew, she said, is good for them.

“We’ve got to kind of bring them back in,” Thompson said. “We’ve got to try something different in order for these kids to understand that their life is valuable.”

The problem of youth violence was underscored Friday as police in Greenbelt arrested a 13-year-old in connection with a shooting that had happened two days earlier. The juvenile was charged with second-degree attempted murder and additional firearm-related offenses, authorities said.

The curfew — which starts at 11:59 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and ends at 5 a.m. — was met with mixed reactions since Alsobrooks announced it Monday. County officials are at odds over the wisdom of the idea and its practicality, while numerous exceptions to the curfew could complicate its enforcement.

“Our goal this week is really just education,” police spokeswoman Christina Cotterman said, “so we’re starting with warnings.”

The policy even divides some families, along perhaps predictable lines. D.C. resident Finis Calhoun pulled into the skate center’s parking lot around 11 p.m. Friday to pick up her daughter, Erin Calhoun, and her daughter’s friend Nylah Ward. Both are 15 and have been skating together since they were 4.

Finis Calhoun said the curfew is a smart way to keep young people safe.

“The children need to be home,” she said.

Her daughter wasn’t so sure. “I get it, from the adult perspective,” Erin said. “You want to make sure your kids are safe. But from the child’s perspective, it’s like taking away from our experiencing life.”

Erin said adults should trust kids more in knowing when to do the right thing when they’re out.

“Teenagers are not just wild-card kids all the time. We are young adults,” she said. “We do know what the world is like, to some extent.”

By 11:15 p.m. — well before the curfew descended — the doors to the skate center were locked, the lights out and the parking lot empty.

Clarence Williams and Casey Parks contributed to this report.

