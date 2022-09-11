The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Local Crime & Public Safety

Two men fatally shot in D.C. within 24 hours this weekend

Stephon Jenkins, 50, and Lonzo Malcolm, 18, have died, according to D.C. police.

By
September 11, 2022 at 4:11 p.m. EDT

Two men were fatally shot in Washington within 24 hours this weekend, according to D.C. police.

Lonzo Malcolm, an 18-year-old from Southeast Washington. died from gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon. He was shot inside a residence in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE at about 2:30 p.m., police said, and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Another man was shot in the incident but survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

Early Sunday morning, Stephon Jenkins, a 50-year-old from Northwest Washington, was shot and killed. Police officers heard gunshots just before 4:15 a.m. on the 700 block of T Street NW. Jenkins died on the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made in connection to the deaths, which police are actively investigating.

Loading...