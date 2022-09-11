Two men fatally shot in D.C. within 24 hours this weekend

Two men were fatally shot in Washington within 24 hours this weekend, according to D.C. police.
Another man was shot in the incident but survived with non-life-threatening injuries.
Early Sunday morning, Stephon Jenkins, a 50-year-old from Northwest Washington, was shot and killed. Police officers heard gunshots just before 4:15 a.m. on the 700 block of T Street NW. Jenkins died on the scene, police said.
No arrests have been made in connection to the deaths, which police are actively investigating.