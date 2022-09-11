Ad attacks leave Kiggans trying to reclaim image: ‘I’m not an extremist’

Listen 13 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VIRGINIA BEACH — Jen Kiggans talked to voters almost like they were her patients, bringing a bedside manner to doorsteps across the coastal metropolis: “Any issues important to you? Any questions you have?” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But when one woman opened her door that Saturday in late August to find the state senator standing with campaign literature on her porch, the voter had to admit: She wasn’t too thrilled with politicians at the moment.

“My main thing with politics is, I feel like it’s a bunch of children,” the voter, 51-year-old Kim Schmidt, told Kiggans, a geriatric nurse practitioner who is hoping to unseat Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District this November. “I’d like to see some maturity. I’m a registered Republican and I am disgusted — well, it’s on both sides.”

Kiggans nodded sympathetically, assuring Schmidt, “I’m not an extremist,” and that she, too, hates to see immaturity and division in politics.

“I try to go up there and be a mom, a Navy veteran and a normal person,” Kiggans went on. “I try to maintain who I am and why I got into politics.”

For Kiggans, “I’m not an extremist” has become somewhat of a mantra, battling the image of her that Luria has splashed across television screens in one of the most competitive races in the nation. “I’ve been called a lot of things in my life,” Kiggans said before listing her job titles in her most recent ad responding to Luria’s attacks, “but extremist, that’s a new one.”

Throughout the campaign, Kiggans has leaned into her identity as a geriatric nurse practitioner and a mother of four — driving a minivan in a recent ad to decry grocery store and gas prices, a main theme of her race. “It’s the return of the happy warrior,” said Thomas Turner, who chairs the Young Republicans’ Western Tidewater chapter. “Still strong principled, but she keeps that mom style in her politics, and I love that.”

But on the other hand Kiggans has also stuck to the script on some of the GOP’s more divisive narratives — in turn leading Luria to paint the very image of Kiggans that she is expressly trying to avoid.

“Jen is a political opportunist who will say and do anything to get elected, and the people of Coastal Virginia see right through her,” Luria, a retired Navy commander, said in a statement, arguing Kiggans’s “extreme words and actions speak for themselves.”

She pointed to Kiggans joining the chorus of Republicans who immediately sought to discredit the FBI’s search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago before facts about the search emerged, which in part led the Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press editorial board to accuse Kiggans of forging a path to victory that included “the selling of her soul.” And while Kiggans has never beat a “stolen election” drum, she has hesitated to acknowledge President Biden was legitimately elected when asked directly, saying he simply “lives in the White House.”

Now, Luria has turned to abortion — releasing three ads in a month accusing Kiggans of supporting a ban on abortion without exception after Kiggans applauded the overturn of Roe v. Wade. “She wants to make abortion illegal,” a narrator said against a smiling image of Kiggans in the first ad.

Kiggans said in an interview that the ads were a lie. She said she supports exceptions to abortion restrictions for rape, incest and the life of the mother, and, regarding a nationwide ban, “I’m not here to make abortion illegal. I’m not here to ban abortion.” She later went on a radio show and accused Democrats of using abortion as a “shiny object” to distract voters from other issues such as the economy and inflation — prompting more attacks from Luria, who called the comment “insulting to women everywhere.”

Up against Luria’s 10-1 cash-on-hand advantage at the start of the summer, the bombardment is leaving Kiggans constantly on defense against an image she says doesn’t represent the real her — and perhaps leaving the district’s all-important swing voters wondering: Who is the real Kiggans, anyway?

A ‘purply’ electorate

She rolled up in the gray Honda minivan, arriving in the red-leaning Virginia Beach neighborhood for some door-knocking after dropping her daughter off at cello practice.

“I keep wanting to get something cooler like a convertible — but they’re like no, you can’t change it,” Kiggans joked at one point, referring, maybe, to any political consultant who would likely make the case that the family car keeps her relatable. It had followed her from before politics, when she was just Jen Kiggans, AGNP, an adult geriatric nurse practitioner assisting the elderly with memory care at a small private practice while she and her husband put four kids through school.

Her supporters see that relatability as one of her best assets in the race, lending her a kind of familiarity, like “meeting a friend’s mom for the first time,” as 23-year-old Breanna Ryan, a 23-year-old volunteer door-knocker for Kiggans, described her.

“She reminds me of several of my friends growing up,” said Sen. David Suetterlein (R-Roanoke), Kiggans’s seatmate in the state Senate, “the kind of girls involved in everything — the ones that did things like volunteer at the hospital and be involved in their church and get straight As and play sports all at once.”

He’s not far off. Kiggans grew up in Orlando the daughter of a Green Beret veteran and a nurse, eventually following the paths of both of her parents. One of her first jobs was at Disney World, where she learned customer service in a Disney College program. A high school athlete, she was also voted “most politically inclined” at her Catholic school — but instead went off to Boston University in the ROTC program, intent on a career in the Navy. She keeps a little model helicopter on her desk, a replica of the kind she flew in the Persian Gulf, graduating in the first class that allowed women to fly in combat.

It wasn’t until 2018 that she started to consider living up to the confidence of her high school classmates. She watched Elaine Luria — like her, a pioneering female Navy veteran with no previous political experience — and a class of Democratic women with military backgrounds win seats in Congress in the blue wave. “So I said, if they can do it, I can do it too,” Kiggans said.

She won a tight race for an open seat in part by accusing Democrats and her opponent of being extreme on abortion, even that Democrats support “infanticide,” which they decried as a lie. In the state Senate she opposed allowing low-income women to access abortion, subsidized by state taxpayer dollars, or allowing nurse practitioners to perform abortions in the first trimester.

Multiple colleagues on both sides of the aisle described Kiggans’ demeanor in the legislature as “low-key,” avoiding the type of foot-stomping political theater on the Senate floor in favor of a more practical, no-nonsense approach. Her record didn’t always fit neatly along a party line. She joined Democrats on occasion to back legislation that aligns with the LGBTQ-friendly, environmentally conscious Virginia Beach, such as on expanding nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ people. One of the first bills she passed in the Senate, in 2020, was one to limit the amount of balloons people can release outside per hour because they can pollute the environment and hurt coastal wildlife — something the majority of her caucus did not support. “We teased her a lot about that one,” Suetterlein said.

Sen. Jill Vogel (R-Fauquier), who also represents a more moderate district, described Kiggans as an “independent thinker.” “It can be simpler to take the default and say, ‘Okay, I’ll just vote the party line.’ But Jen was a thinker and a worker … and if it was in the best interest of her district or in line with her conscience and what she knew was right, then she voted that way.”

Kiggans said that was the person she intended to be if elected to Congress, seeking to be a representative of a “purply” electorate, as she put it. “I have no intention of changing the way I’ve been legislating on the state level,” she said.

But some of her Democratic colleagues pointed to what they saw as a shift harder to the right in some of Kiggans’s actions this year. Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Richmond), who had befriended Kiggans when they both attended a training at the University of Virginia for aspiring candidates in 2018, started to describe Kiggans as a lawmaker who wasn’t one to “challenge or provoke people” on hot-button issues, before stopping herself: “Well, let me take that back: In previous years she wasn’t.”

This session, Kiggans carried the mantle on some of her party’s more partisan culture-war issues. She railed against “radical transgender policies,” introducing a bill to prohibit transgender girls from playing girls sports. And she carried Youngkin’s bill to prohibit the teaching of “divisive concepts” in schools, which critics feared could chill how teachers could talk about race, slavery, LGBTQ issues or other topics. “In my view she lost her moderate persona this past session, completely,” said Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington).

Hashmi, who chairs the subcommittee that killed both of those bills, said it didn’t surprise her that the “very conservative” Kiggans would support them — but she was “disappointed” Kiggans decided to be their spokeswoman. What was surprising, Hashmi and Favola said, was Kiggans’s support for a $70 million audit of the 2020 election proposed by Sen. Amanda F. Chase (R-Chesterfield), which was rejected by all but four Republicans. Kiggans told The Washington Post at the time that she wanted to be a voice for people in her district who were concerned about voter fraud, though she would not say whether she herself believed there was fraud necessitating an audit. (The commonwealth already had conducted an audit and did not find any issues.)

“I’ve seen again the effort to appeal to the extreme right-wing agenda,” Hashmi said, drawing a contrast with Luria’s service on the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Rebecca Bromley-Trujillo, a political science professor at Christopher Newport University, said Kiggans appeared to be mirroring to some extent Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) tactics from his victorious run for the Executive Mansion: “the careful toeing of the line between appeasing a more Trumpian base while also maintaining a more traditional conservative position.” Like Youngkin, Bromley-Trujillo said, Kiggans is likely to benefit from the broader national environment with the election functioning as a referendum on Biden and the Democrats, plus redistricting making the 2nd a few points redder.

But, she added, the repeal of Roe v. Wade throws in a wrench.

“Really, before that, I would have said Kiggans was a favorite, and now I would say it’s much closer to a toss-up, because maybe the abortion issue will energize, particularly, college-educated women in the suburbs,” she said.

Virginia Beach swing

The political diversity of Virginia Beach, even within the GOP, was on full display as Kiggans speed-walked from door to door.

The Republican voters ranged from a man in a Sex Pistols shirt concerned about election integrity and the trajectory of public schools to a man wearing suspenders with his blue jeans who gave his age only as a veteran of the Korean conflict. “My people,” Kiggans said excitedly as she approached his door, kicking into geriatric-nurse mode.

The man, Knox Burchett, said at the top of his list were concerns about inflation and “out of control spending” — but also Trump’s handling of classified documents, indicative of the national-security bent of the 2nd District that transcends party lines.

“I’ve heard that too,” Kiggans said, before pivoting: “What do you think of the crisis at the southern border?”

Burchett ultimately wished Kiggans luck, telling her he had her brochure on his fridge and was following the race closely. “I’ve been noticing what the competition’s doing,” he said. “Abortion is being made as the top issue on television, but that’s not the top issue with the average voter.”

It was what Kiggans believed as well, and exactly what Democrats were betting she had wrong. In Virginia Beach, where politics are never so black-and-white, the truth seemed to be somewhere in between — as evidenced by the self-identified pro-choice independent Kiggans encountered, the first voter she met that day.

A retired nurse, Diane Schmidt was the archetype Virginia Beach swing voter who said she has voted for many in both parties, though didn’t feel she was better off under Biden. Still, she said, abortion was on her mind this season — she had seen what women and young girls lived through before Roe. Now, fearing politicians could try to criminalize abortion or ban it without exception, she needed to know: Where did Kiggans stand?

Kiggans sought to assure her, saying “I share your common-sense on health care,” which Schmidt said satisfied her. “Don’t believe everything you hear on TV,” Kiggans added before she left — something she would find herself repeating in the hours and days to come.

