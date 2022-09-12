Suspect in 1971 cold-case homicide worked as security guard

Gift Article Share

The recently arrested suspect in a 51-year-old unsolved homicide was ordered held without bond on Monday as new details emerged about his life, including that he’d worked as a security guard before retiring. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Larry David Smith, 70, is accused of fatally shooting a Maryland sheriff’s deputy, James Hall, in a dark parking lot in 1971. At the time, Hall was in uniform and working a part-time security job at the Manor Country Club in Rockville.

Police have long believed Hall came upon someone who had broken into a nearby home. Last week, in announcing an arrest in the case, investigators asserted that the burglar was Smith.

“It is alleged that he took the life of another person, which means he has the capacity to do that again,” Montgomery County District Judge Aileen Oliver said from the bench Monday while ruling that he should be held in jail.

Moments earlier, defense attorney Meghan Brennan had painted a different picture of Smith while asking that he be allowed to be released to home confinement and electronic monitoring.

She said that Smith’s memory and health are poor, that he had suffered two heart attacks, and that he’d retired in Upstate New York after working as a security guard there. Brennan also questioned the strength of the case against Smith, saying it seemed to rest only on a recent “alleged confession” made during four hours of interrogation in New York on Sept. 1.

Smith was recently moved from custody in New York to the Montgomery County jail. While being held there, a Montgomery grand jury is expected to review the police case against him. Should he be indicted, a trial date would then be set in the county’s circuit court.

About 12 months ago, cold-case detectives took a renewed interest in the case. They saw reference to Smith in old case files, but he was described as someone who might have known what happened to Hall, not as someone who might have actually pulled the trigger. The newer detectives found an old reel-to-reel audio tape of Smith speaking with detectives, listened to it, and heard him discussing details that were never made public — like how many shots were fired.

They also learned that around 1975, Smith changed his name — from Larry David Becker to his current name of Larry David Smith. In part through Facebook posts, investigators said in court records, they found Smith living in Little Falls, N.Y.

Detectives went to see him recently, and during an interview, Smith “did admit to being involved in this shooting,” Assistant State’s Attorney John Grochowski said in court.

He added that Smith changed his name in 1975 to distance himself from the killing and that his relocation to New York shows he remains a flight risk should he be released from jail.

“This defendant has essentially fled the last 50 years,” Grochowski said. “His name was changed. It was 50 years of evading before they finally found him.”

Detectives earlier alleged that Smith had a criminal history in the 1970s that included burglary, assault and escape.

In court Monday, Brennan, Smith’s attorney, said there was a far less nefarious reason that he changed his name.

He’d actually been born in Upstate New York as Larry David Smith, she said.

When he was adopted at age 7, she said, he took his adopted parents’ last name of Becker. Indeed, he held that name while living in Montgomery County through the early 1970s, according to court records.

Then, in 1975, while in court for a burglary case, Smith asked a judge if he could go back to using his birth name, according to Brennan. “The court OK’d that request,” she added.

Smith then returned to Upstate New York to try to reconnect with his birth family, she said.

“This wasn’t a person who was trying to willfully evade detectives,” Brennan said.

She said Smith has two daughters, one son and is separated from his wife.

The judge confirmed that Smith did not appear to have any criminal record since the 1970s. But she described the 1975 name change — even if it was approved by a judge — as troubling.

“I find that it might be more than coincidental that that happened after this offense and the investigation was initiated,” Oliver said.

