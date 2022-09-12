Three Reccless Tigers gang members sentenced to life in prison

Gift Article Share

Three members of the Reccless Tigers gang that operated in Northern Virginia were sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing a 21-year-old who had testified about the gang’s violent methods. U.S. authorities have charged at least 20 associates of the Reccless Tigers with drug trafficking, kidnapping, money laundering or other offenses. Several have pleaded guilty and others have ongoing cases.

Federal prosecutors in Virginia say the Tigers were behind two slayings: an unsolved killing at one of the gang’s house parties, and the 2019 murder of Brandon White.

Joseph Lamborn, of California; Peter Le, of Dunn Loring, Va.; and Young Yoo, of Centreville, Va. — all of whom are in their mid- to late 20s — faced mandatory sentences of life in prison after a jury convicted them in May of White’s killing and other charges. Defense attorneys said they are all preparing appeals.

Advertisement

“You took his life because he had the nerve to testify against a fellow gang member who beat him up, put him in the hospital,” U.S. District Judge Liam O'Grady told Lamborn, Le and Yoo as he imposed their sentences Monday. “Shame on all of you. How senseless.”

White, 21, of Falls Church, owed about $10,000 to Yoo for marijuana when he encountered another gang member, David Nguyen, in August 2018. Nguyen attempted to collect on the debt, took $83 from White and proceeded to beat him, causing injuries including a broken orbital bone and bruised ribs.

After the beating, prosecutors wrote in a sentencing brief, an attorney representing Nguyen and another gang member offered White up to $10,000 in exchange for not testifying against Nguyen. White said his hospital bill from the beating was $74,000 and refused the entreaties, according to court documents.

Advertisement

White ultimately testified under subpoena in Fairfax County Circuit Court in November 2018, and identified Nguyen as the person who assaulted him in August of that year.

On the night of Jan. 31 and early morning of Feb. 1, 2019, Lamborn, Le and Yoo killed White in some woods near Richmond.

“My son was only 21 years old, but he did the right thing when it was difficult,” White’s mother Khairina Worthey said at the sentencing Monday, describing White as a “happy-go-lucky” man who loved motorcycles, wanted to be an aviation mechanic and left behind a young daughter.

“Animals are killed with more integrity than what they did to my son,” Worthey said.

Attorneys for Le and Yoo had argued that, partly because of their youth, a life sentence would constitute cruel and unusual punishment barred by the Eighth Amendment. O'Grady rejected those arguments.

Assistant U.S. Attorney James Trump said Nguyen’s own actions — beating White in front of several witnesses — were what incriminated him. Trump said Lamborn, Le and Yoo were celebrating or getting tattoos after the killing and had not shown remorse.

“Was it worth it? I doubt they think so now,” Trump said.

GiftOutline Gift Article