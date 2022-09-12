Suspect in indecent exposures on W&OD trail may be linked to 21 cases, police say

Gift Article Share

A man who was charged last week with trying to grab and expose himself to women on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail may be connected to 21 different incidents, Fairfax County and Herndon police said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Juan Rodriguez Alfaro, 42, of Herndon, was arrested last week and later charged by the Herndon Police Department with misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and obscene sexual display, police said. He was also charged by Fairfax County police with four counts of indecent exposure and related offenses, which are all misdemeanors, police said Monday.

The charges stem from five separate incidents in July and August, authorities said, though police are investigating his connection to many more.

An attorney listed for Rodriguez Alfaro in online court records said he could not confirm he was representing the man charged in connection with the recent incidents on the trail, and declined to comment further.

“Over the last two months, a predator victimized over a dozen people and shook an entire community,” Fairfax County Lt. Ryan Lazisky said at a news conference Monday. All the victims in the cases were female, he said.

Fairfax County police are examining 13 total indecent-exposure cases dating back to July 15 that investigators believe Rodriguez Alfaro may be responsible for, Lazisky said. Herndon Police Chief Maggie DeBoard said in a Sunday video message that the town’s police department will be investigating eight additional cases.

“We will continue to work directly with our victims to ensure that they are included in this process moving forward,” DeBoard said.

Rodriguez Alfaro was charged locally after Fairfax County police arrested him Thursday on an outstanding arrest warrant from Suffolk County, N.Y., where he was wanted in connection with an attempted rape, Lazisky said.

Authorities offered this account of how they were able to arrest Rodriguez and charge him in connection with some of the Northern Virginia incidents:

Herndon and Fairfax County police had been working together to investigate a slew of incidents in which a man exposed himself to women on the 45-mile-long Washington and Old Dominion Trail when they received a call last Thursday from the U.S. Marshals Service regarding the Suffolk, N.Y., charges. The Marshals Service said the suspect that they were looking for could be the same one responsible for the Northern Virginia cases.

Fairfax County police arrested Rodriguez Alfaro on the New York charges. The next day, they received a tip that would help advance their own investigation, when a victim described a previously unreported Aug. 14 indecent exposure that occurred near the trail on Woodland Grove Place in Herndon.

The victim in that case gave police a close-up video she recorded of the suspect, authorities said.

Police searched Rodriguez Alfaro’s home and found more evidence connecting him to an incident from July 20 at Monaghan Drive, near Dulles Toll Road in Herndon. They also found evidence connecting him to a separate Aug. 14 incident at Centre Park Circle, and another Aug. 18 incident on the trail over the Fairfax County Parkway. Police said in those incidents, a naked man was spotted running away. They did not describe their evidence.

Fairfax County police said they charged Rodriguez Alfaro in connection with the incidents from July 20 and Aug. 18, as well as both on Aug. 14. Herndon police also charged Rodriguez Alfaro Saturday with sexual battery and obscene sexual display in an Aug. 26 case where a woman was grabbed by a man with no pants.

“It feels good to say that you can feel safe again walking that path,” Lazisky said.

Police do not know whether Rodriguez Alfaro is responsible for every recent attack on or near Northern Virginia trails. They have no evidence that Rodriguez Alfaro is associated with the attempted abduction of a teenager on Aug. 30 on Old Reston Avenue, Lazisky said, adding they are not ruling him out as a suspect.

They also do not believe he is responsible for a stabbing at the end of August in Arlington, Va., on the Custis Trail. That is because there is no evidence he had been using weapons, said Howard Ludwig, a Fairfax County Police Department spokesman.

Rodriguez Alfaro is housed at the Fairfax County jail without bail, Lazisky said.

Omari Daniels contributed to this report.

This story has been updated.

