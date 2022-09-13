Fairfax board renames highways named for Confederate leaders

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fairfax County Tuesday renamed two major highways honoring Confederate generals, ending a months-long process that was part of a larger reckoning over Virginia’s veneration of the Civil War. After a 9-1 vote by the county board, Lee Highway will be called by its federal highway number: Route 29. Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway will become Route 50.

Supervisor Pat Herrity (R-Springfield), the board’s only Republican, was the sole dissenting vote.

The move followed other measures in the state to do away with tributes to Confederate leaders, such as Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, on roads and Civil War monuments.

In June, Fairfax’s board renamed the Lee District, which is now known as the Franconia District and is represented by Supervisor Rodney L. Lusk (D-Franconia).

Community meetings are continuing over the possibility of renaming the Sully District, represented by Supervisor Kathy Smith (D-Sully), which was named after a former slavery plantation.

