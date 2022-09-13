The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Fairfax board renames highways named for Confederate leaders

September 13, 2022 at 2:40 p.m. EDT
Lee highway signage in Arlington County in 2020, before that stretch of highway was renamed Langston Boulevard. (Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

Fairfax County Tuesday renamed two major highways honoring Confederate generals, ending a months-long process that was part of a larger reckoning over Virginia’s veneration of the Civil War.

After a 9-1 vote by the county board, Lee Highway will be called by its federal highway number: Route 29. Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway will become Route 50.

Supervisor Pat Herrity (R-Springfield), the board’s only Republican, was the sole dissenting vote.

A civil war among neighbors over Confederate-themed streets

The move followed other measures in the state to do away with tributes to Confederate leaders, such as Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, on roads and Civil War monuments.

In June, Fairfax’s board renamed the Lee District, which is now known as the Franconia District and is represented by Supervisor Rodney L. Lusk (D-Franconia).

Community meetings are continuing over the possibility of renaming the Sully District, represented by Supervisor Kathy Smith (D-Sully), which was named after a former slavery plantation.

