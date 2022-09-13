Fish killed by pool chlorine in Northern Va. stream, officials say

On Sept. 7, the Arlington County Department of Environmental Services said about 100 fish were found dead at the Four Mile Run stream between South Walter Reed Drive and South Taylor Street.

Officials said Monday that pool chlorine was the cause of a hazmat incident in a Northern Virginia stream that killed around 100 fish last week.

Peter Golkin, an agency spokesman, said at that time that officials noted a “chemical smell” near a storm drain and that “would indicate that someone probably poured something not good down there.”

On Monday, Golkin said in an email that the fish deaths were caused by “flawed seasonal pool care involving chlorine.” Though recent rains have cleared the stream, according to Golkin, residents should be aware that area storm drains do not have filters to prevent hazardous substances from harming wildlife.