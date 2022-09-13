Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One evening in the early 1960s, Art Chimes went into the backyard of his Livingston, N.J., house and looked up. He was hoping to catch a glimpse of an early U.S. communications satellite called Echo. He did. The satellite — basically a large balloon — zipped across the inky darkness, a moving object against a field of fixed stars.

In 1969, Art made a reservation for a trip to the moon.

Marcia Hoexter also made a moon trip reservation in 1969. Back then she was Marcia Reidinger and living in Silver Spring. She and Art were among 93,000 Earthlings who wrote Pan Am to add their names to a list maintained by the airline.

“So many people have shown serious interest in going to the moon as passengers — despite Astronaut Frank Borman’s warning that the lunar landscape is ‘vast, lonely, forbidding’ — that Pan Am has seriously begun keeping a reservation list,” the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Douglas Bloomfield wrote that April.

If Burma-Shave’s contest for a trip to Mars — the subject of a column last week — was always meant as a joke, Pan Am’s foray into space travel seemed entirely plausible. And though the airline started compiling the list before the release of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” the appearance in that film of a Pan Am-branded “Space Clipper” just intensified the interest.

Pan Am’s list got its unofficial start in 1964 when an Austrian journalist named Gerhard Pistor walked into a Vienna travel agent’s office and asked about a trip to the moon. Rather than toss Gerhard into the street, the travel agent put him in touch with two airlines: the Soviet Aeroflot and Pan American World Airways.

“Aeroflot jokingly replied that the first flight was booked, but that there might be room on the second,” The Washington Post’s Steven Mufson wrote in 1989 in a story about President George H.W. Bush’s space aspirations. “Two weeks later, Pan Am accepted his reservation and said it expected the flight to depart about the year 2000.”

Other would-be passengers began approaching the airline. A Pan Am spokesman said, “We told them we had no plans at the moment but we’d be glad to take your name, and the thing sort of snowballed.”

By 1968, Pan Am’s list had grown to about 180 people. The success of Apollo 8 that year nearly doubled it. Among those on the list were Sen. Barry M. Goldwater and Russian American aviation pioneer Alexander P. de Seversky.

Also on the list, Augustina Dillon, of Philadelphia, who told a reporter, “I am cursed with a blessed Irish imagination.”

She added: “I haven’t done many adventurous things in my lifetime. But I’d welcome this opportunity to get closer to God. We don’t seem to appreciate God and His wonders here on earth. Maybe if we get a little closer we’d appreciate Him more.”

Hoexter — who lives on Capitol Hill now — remembers thinking “That looks cool” when she heard of Pan Am’s list. After contacting the airline, she received a lunar-themed membership card certifying her place in the “First Moon Flights” Club.

Marcia was member No. 16,637, well ahead of Art Chimes’s No. 49,110. Pan Am closed its waiting list on March 3, 1971, at around 93,000 members.

TWA said it was keeping a list, too, but its marketing department seemed unable to garner the same publicity as its rival. Perhaps TWA didn’t want to shell out for numbered cards and the custom envelopes in which to mail them.

Despite the accomplishments of its early years, Pan Am went bankrupt in 1991. Air travel has changed a lot since then. Art never got into space, but he did cover the space program as a reporter for Voice of America.

Retired, he lives in Arlington now, where he ponders an irony: For decade after decade, aviation strode forward, with breakthrough after breakthrough.

“Today the experience [of flying] is enough to deter you from getting on a plane unless you absolutely have to,” he said.

In the form letter Art received from Pan Am, vice president of sales James Montgomery wrote: “Starting date of service is not yet known. Equipment and route will, probably, be subject to government approvals. Fares are not fully resolved, and may be out of this world.”

Today, Virgin Galactic is charging $450,000 for a brief taste of weightlessness. Blue Origin — founded by Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos — hasn’t made its prices public. In Bloomfield’s 1969 article, he mused on the cost of Apollo 8 and how the government could have saved money.

Using a fare formula the airlines had suggested to the Civil Aeronautics Board — a flat fee of $10 plus 6.95 cents a mile — three first-class tickets around the moon would have cost $11,196,480, rather less than the $310 million the Apollo 8 mission cost U.S. taxpayers.

Wrote Bloomfield: “The lower price is a product of the free enterprise system. Some sources say it reflects the savings taxpayers could enjoy if sending a man to the moon were a competitive venture by private industry rather than another socialistic government program.”

I guess Elon Musk might agree.

