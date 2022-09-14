Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I was sorry to learn of the death last week of Arthur Cotton Moore, an architect who really loved the city he grew up in, which — fortunately for us — happened to be Washington. Arthur was 87 and I suspect he was working until the end. He used to email me every now and then, sharing architectural ideas that had come to him while he moved through his hometown.

“I used to ride around on a bike,” he once told me. “Now I walk around with a pen.”

That was in 2017, when Arthur called to share an idea he had for repurposing old Metro cars. He wanted to turn them into tiny houses.

“They are a very nice enclosure which is watertight and has lovely windows,” he told me. He had other ideas, too: for the District’s World War I Memorial, for a new FBI building, for the Kennedy Center …

“Take the Kennedy Center,” he said. “That's the largest flat roof in town. Why wouldn't that be a perfect place for solar panels?”

Advertisement

In his career, Arthur worked on celebrated renovations of the Library of Congress Jefferson Building and the Old Post Office. He designed Washington Harbour. He knew that architecture involved its share of compromises.

“Every project, there’s usually something that you're disappointed in,” he said. “One of the things I was most disappointed in in Washington Harbour was the fact that it was not a harbor.”

He’d wanted a protected space for boats to pull in and tie up, with a low bridge like the sort over an Amsterdam canal.

Just last December, Arthur emailed me his ideas for fitting the Smithsonian’s new women’s history and American Latino museums on the Mall.

“The search [for locations] is difficult in the typical Washington way,” he wrote. “Two museums with large constituencies and therefore great clout in Congress give it an urgency and a tension.”

Advertisement

The Smithsonian tells me a decision has yet to be made for placing the two new buildings. Arthur’s idea was to relocate the jumble of access roads south of the Washington Monument and put both museums between the monument and the Tidal Basin. A pedestrian bridge would let people amble over Independence Avenue SW, which, if you’ve ever tried to dodge traffic there, you know is not a bad idea.

“I love the city,” Arthur Cotton Moore once told me. “I want to make it as magnificent as it can be, as it should be.”

Photo finish

Sarah Manning O’Leary died in Columbia on Aug. 31 at age 91. In September 1946, a photograph of Sarah with her mother, Helen Manning, and her seven siblings ran in The Washington Post.

“That goofy picture had been hanging on the wall of my grandmother’s house all my life,” said Bill O’Leary, a Washington Post photographer.

One of the first things Bill did when was hired here in 1984 was go down to The Post’s archives and find the negative for that photo.

Advertisement

“It was a time-travel moment,” he said. “I’m holding a piece of film that was in the same room as my mother in 1946 in god-knows-what hotel.”

Perhaps I should explain the context. The photo shows the Manning brood gathered around an opened copy of The Post as their mother peruses the paper, looking for housing. Helen had fled her abusive husband, taking her eight kids and moving from Massachusetts to Washington.

Why Washington? She had managed to extract a promise from J. Edgar Hoover to hire her four oldest girls as clerk typists at the FBI. Helen believed she and Hoover were vaguely related.

But in those postwar days, housing was in short supply. Stuck in a hotel, Helen called the newspapers around town, desperate for help. The Post sent a photographer, the photo ran, and a landlord came forward with an offer of housing in Northeast.

Advertisement

One of Helen’s daughters, Alice, stayed at the FBI for her entire career. Two others, Joan and Claire, married FBI agents. Bill’s mother married his father, William O’Leary, then raised six children. Until last month, Sarah was the last living person in that photo.

Sarah’s husband, William, worked for the CIA, then went to NASA, where he did background checks. William’s father — Jeremiah Aloysius O’Leary Sr. — was a journalist who started at The Post in 1911, then moved to the Washington Evening Star, the better paper at the time. One of Jeremiah Sr.’s sons — Jeremiah Aloysius O’Leary Jr. — followed his father to the Star. One of Bill’s cousins, Timothy O’Leary, was a newspaper journalist in New Orleans and Dallas.

All those O’Learys — first at the Star and now at The Post, where you’ve probably seen Bill’s photos — represent more than 100 consecutive years of O’Leary bylines in Washington’s newspapers.

Said Bill: “I don’t know if there’s anyone else that can make that claim.”

GiftOutline Gift Article