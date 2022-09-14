Bethesda-Chevy Chase High put on hour-long lockdown after gun scare

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School was placed on an hour-long lockdown Wednesday morning while police investigated a report that a student had pulled a gun on a classmate — a report that authorities have been unable to substantiate. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight There was no gun seen or found on campus, according to police and school officials.

Police initially received information that a student had pulled out the gun, possibly in the bathroom, said Capt. Sean Gagen, commander of the Montgomery County Police Department’s Bethesda district. Officers raced to the school. “As of right now, our investigation indicates that no one saw a gun or weapon of any kind,” Gagen said.

Police also said that no gunshots were fired and no one was injured.

The school, which sits in the core of Bethesda near the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and East-West Highway, was placed on lockdown at 10 a.m., according to school officials. The lockdown was downgraded to a shelter-in-place at 10:55 a.m.

Students were expected to be dismissed at noon, keeping with what was already a planned early dismissal day at the school, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

