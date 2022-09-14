Republican Md. gov hopeful Dan Cox continues to pivot on messaging

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox cast himself on Wednesday as a candidate with a “middle-temperament approach,” willing to work across the aisle to improve the lives of families and children. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The descriptor from Cox, a conservative freshman in the House of Delegates, is in contrast to the record he’s built over the past several years in the General Assembly, where he often voted on the fringe of his own party and developed a portfolio largely focused on restricting abortion access.

The comments came during a gubernatorial forum hosted by Maryland Family Network and was the latest attempt from Cox to pivot away from his hard-line stances on abortion, his ties to former president Donald Trump and his denial of the 2020 presidential election results.

The event, which was held virtually with Cox and Democratic nominee Wes Moore appearing separately to answer questions, was among the first opportunities since the July 19 primaries for voters to get a glimpse of how the candidates are shaping their message. So far, the candidates only have one debate planned, which is scheduled for next month and will be hosted by Maryland Public Television.

Moore, a best-selling author, former nonprofit chief and Army veteran, told the 150 participants on the Zoom call that the November election is one of the most consequential in the state’s history and implored them to “take a look at our histories. Take a look at our positions … How we define everything from family support to patriotism.”

Advertisement

Shortly after his primary victory, Cox deleted more than 1,000 posts from Gab, a social media platform known as a haven for hate speech, and scrubbed his website of controversial positions on gun ownership, transgender athletes and an audit of the 2020 election.

The move was an apparent attempt to appeal to independents and Democratic voters willing to cross party lines in the voting booth. Democrats outnumber Republicans by a 2-to-1 margin in Maryland.

Each candidate answered about a half-dozen questions during the two-hour forum, including how his upbringing would affect how he would govern, what the state’s role is in fighting poverty and what should be done to make the state more equitable.

Cox said he grew up in a lower-middle-class household with a father who is a pastor. He said he would promote “not long-term dependency on the state but on individuals to be able to accomplish their dreams.”

Advertisement

Moore talked about his mother, an immigrant from Jamaica, who received her first job with benefits when he was 14 years old.

“I understand how different my life could have gone … luck should not have to be a prerequisite to succeed in our society,” he said. “I am not interested in doing Band-Aids, on working on the margins. I’m interested in actually fixing systems.”

Moore wants pre-K for anyone who needs it, increased access to affordable child care and to extend the earned income tax credit as part of a plan to address poverty.

Moore said there is a high probability that a person who grows up in poverty will die in poverty and that it is the government’s responsibility “to not make poverty more tolerable, but to make it history … It’s not the choice of individuals who have the weight of poverty on their shoulders. It’s the choice of society who allows it.”

Both candidates used the forum to show the contrasts between them.

Advertisement

And Cox, who has taken Moore to task over the limited debates, also used his opening and closing remarks to criticize Moore’s apparent unwillingness to share a stage with him.

“Step up; don’t run away,” he said, suggesting that Moore attend a forum later this month at Morgan State University.

Moore declined to participate in that forum. Brian Jones, a spokesman for the campaign, said the campaign does not want to promote Cox’s conspiracy theories, fear and division. “We have to take seriously our responsibility not to amplify Dan Cox’s dangerous views,” he said.

GiftOutline Gift Article