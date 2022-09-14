Fartlek: The word that won journalists a spelling bee against politicians

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

"Smackeroos." "Scuzzball."

"Fubar." Those were just a few of the words journalists and lawmakers were asked to spell at the annual National Press Club's "Press Vs. Politicians" spelling bee Wednesday night, a friendly but fierce competition that the club has hosted since 2013 — with a pandemic hiatus. But by the end of the night it was The Washington Post's Amy B Wang who emerged victorious, knocking out the reigning champ Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) after correctly spelling the word "fartlek."

“Fartlek?” Wang asked as the word was given to her, wondering what category of words they were in now.

“We’ve moved to NSFB,” one of the judges said.

“Like NSFW,” another added. “The words sound kind of dirty — not safe for spelling bees.”

It’s a Swedish word, and meant, as the first judge said: “Endurance training in which a runner alternates periods of springing with periods of jogging.”

Wang had stiff competition. Behind Pappas, Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) was expected to be a tough competitor Wednesday. He won the bee in 2015 — “and even received a congratulatory note from President Obama,” National Press Club President Jen Judson said in her introduction, noting that Beyer was the most experienced politician-speller competing in the bee. And after round one, Beyer was riding high.

“Yes, I did spell ‘FUBAR’ correctly and no I did not not have to ask for a definition,” he tweeted.

But, for the second time in his spelling bee career, Beyer ultimately went down on a Mexican food word. In 2016, it was “jicama” that got him. This time it was “asadero” — “and I’ll never spell it wrong again!” he vowed.

Oof. And I’ll never spell it wrong again! https://t.co/4YRUr9XnbQ — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) September 15, 2022

Four Democrats and one Republican competed, including Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.), against journalists from the Associated Press, Politico, CQ Roll Call, NPR and The Post’s Martine Powers.

The National Press Club revived the spelling bee in 2013 on its 100th anniversary. (President Woodrow Wilson attended the first-ever bee in 1913.) In the six years that it’s been held since — excluding 2020 and 2021 — the politicians and journalists have each won three times, meaning the journalists’ tiebreaking win on Wednesday night officially makes them better spellers than the politicians.

Wang and Pappas went head-to-head through several rounds, with each managing to survive spelling multiple extremely challenging dog breeds.

Wang: “Borzoi.”

Pappas: “Bichon Frise.”

Wang got “milquetoast,” and Pappas got “haboob.”

But after a long stretch of perfection, both stumbled on other NSFB words — Wang on “shittah,” Pappas on “whangdoodle.” It was Pappas’s second mistake of the night, leaving Wang the last speller standing, and “fartlek” as, technically, the championship word.

