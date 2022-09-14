Prosecutors say he killed his girlfriend. They haven’t found her body.

Gift Article Share

It was after midnight on July 16, 2020, when Olga Ooro, her boyfriend and her 7-year-old son returned home from a Navy Yard restaurant. A video camera captured the three walking into an elevator in the lobby of Ooro's apartment building in Northwest D.C.

It was the last time anyone would see the 34-year-old.

Now, in a trial in D.C. Superior Court, federal prosecutors are hoping to convince jurors that Ooro’s boyfriend, 57-year-old Darnell Sterling, killed Ooro after returning to her apartment that morning. But they have some challenges: They have no one who claims to have seen the crime. No murder weapon was found. No clear crime scene was established. And most challenging, authorities haven’t recovered Ooro’s body.

“The government has charged this missing person’s case as a homicide. But there is no evidence that an actual homicide occurred,” Howard McEachern, Sterling’s defense attorney, told the jury during opening statements. “They have no body. No crime scene. Not even a sign there was an altercation.”

Murder trials where a victim’s body has not been found, sometimes referred to as “no-body” cases, are rare but not unheard of. Prosecutors seek to convince jurors a person is dead by having family and friends testify that they have not heard from the victim in years. They sometimes show credit card and bank statements and cellphone usage data to prove that the victim has not made any purchases, accessed any funds or called anyone. Then, the prosecutors have to connect the death to a killer.

Prosecutors told jurors Wednesday that although they have no clear crime scene, they were able to find a spot of blood on Ooro’s apartment wall. That blood, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristian Hinson told the jurors, was identified as belonging to a female offspring of Ooro’s parents. Ooro has three other sisters, but Hinson said the women plan to testify that they had never been in Ooro’s apartment.

A key aspect of the prosecutors’ case is that Sterling was arrested and charged after allegedly assaulting Ooro less than a week before she went missing. In exchange for being released from secure detention, a judge ordered Sterling to stay away from Ooro and to agree to show up at his next hearing. He agreed to do both. That next hearing was scheduled for two days after Ooro’s disappearance.

Along with charging Sterling for second-degree murder, prosecutors also charged him with civil contempt, as a result of failing to adhere to the stay-away order. “He did not stay away from Olga,” Hinson said.

Prosecutors are also relying on security-camera footage they recovered from Ooro’s apartment building and across the city and various highways. Prosecutors said they believe Sterling killed Ooro in her apartment. Hours later, prosecutors said, he wrapped her body in a blanket, enveloped it in a plastic bag and placed it on a dolly handcart.

Prosecutors claimed Sterling wheeled her body from the elevator to his vehicle, drove to Ocean City, Md., then dumped her body — either off the Bay Bridge, or somewhere between the bridge and Ocean City.

Video footage, prosecutors told the jurors, showed Sterling coming and going from Maryland into D.C. and to Ooro’s apartment — using Ooro’s security-key fob — multiple times spanning several days. When police later questioned Sterling about his whereabouts, prosecutors told the jury, he told the officers he spent the entire time in Ocean City.

Police learned of Ooro’s disappearance after her son, dressed in a blue T-shirt and swim trunks, was found wandering the second floor of his apartment building.

Blake Lanning, one of the first witnesses prosecutors called to testify, told the jury that on the evening of July 18, he left his apartment to take out the trash. When he returned, he said, “the little boy” walked up to him and asked him, “Do you know where my mommy is?”

Lanning said he could tell the child, whose name he did not know at the time, had been sobbing. His chest, Lanning said, was “rising up and down,” and he appeared to be “visibly distressed.”

Lanning said he had never met Ooro or her son before. He asked the child to walk with him to the apartment lobby so they could speak with the concierge. But the boy told him he wanted to stay in his apartment. So Lanning went down to the lobby and returned with the concierge, who called Ooro’s other family members and the police.

Judge Maribeth Rafinan told jurors that the trial is expected to last two-and-a-half to three weeks.

