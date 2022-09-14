Rep. Luria, member of Jan. 6 committee, gets Norfolk security detail

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Deputies in the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office have been providing Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) a security detail this summer as she serves on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the sheriff said ahead of a Norfolk City Council vote to authorize payments to the deputies Tuesday.

The security is related to her work on the Jan. 6 committee, a spokesman for Luria confirmed; The Washington Post reported in June that all members of the committee were likely to receive their own security details as they faced a rise in violent threats against them and their family members.

On Tuesday, the Norfolk City Council voted to accept up to $68,000 from the U.S. Capitol Police that the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office will use to pay deputies for the security support for Luria when she is in Norfolk, where she lives. Sheriff Joseph Baron said the money will in part be used to pay the off-duty deputies for 24-hour security support they already provided Luria on days she was in the area earlier this summer, while the rest will be available for future use when needed.

A spokesman for Luria declined to discuss further details of the security arrangement, citing safety reasons, but said Luria had received threats throughout the duration of her service on the Jan. 6 committee. She and Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) were under the national spotlight as they co-led the committee’s prime-time hearing in July, in which they squarely placed the blame for the violence on Jan. 6 on former president Donald Trump’s shoulders.

Due to her work on the committee, "she and her family have been subjected to threats of violence as people continue to perpetuate dangerous election lies and conspiracy theories,” the spokesman, Jayce Genco, said in a statement. “Threats of violence against anyone is reprehensible, and it’s unfortunate that standing up for the truth in America today means risking the health and safety of you and your family.”

A spokesman for the U.S. Capitol Police said that “for safety reasons, the USCP does not discuss potential security measures for Members.”

Other members of the committee investigating the insurrection have been open about the threats they’ve received as the hearings picked up this summer. Kinzinger, for one, released a three-minute audio compilation of vitriol and threats called into his office, including from one caller who threatened his wife and newborn baby.

Threats against lawmakers in general have risen sharply in recent years, according to data from the U.S. Capitol Police. As The Post reported last week, there were 9,625 threats against lawmakers in 2021, up from 3,939 in 2017, and nearly 2,000 in the first three months of 2022 alone. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) detailed one frightening experience to The Post last week, after an armed man repeatedly drove past her Seattle home yelling vulgarities at her and her husband.

