With inflation soaring, Maryland racks up a $2 billion surplus. Again.

Maryland’s long-swollen balance sheets are even more flush with cash this year, as Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) on Wednesday reported a new $2 billion surplus. Inflation and higher-than-expected incomes, particularly among the wealthy, caused the windfall, state economists said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Some state workers will get an automatic pay raise and at least half the money will automatically go to savings, leaving roughly $1.1 billion unspoken for headed into a year of economic uncertainty.

Franchot, who leaves office in January after 16 years as state tax collector and after a failed bid for governor, urged policymakers not to spend it.

“It would be imprudent to spend this money,” he said during a Board of Public Works meeting. “Future governors and legislatures should not bank on a billion dollar surplus in the future as we have not, and we cannot defy the laws of economic gravity.”

The new surplus comes six months after Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and the General Assembly doled out a historic $7.6 billion surplus, putting much of the money into education, savings, tax cuts for retirees and a 30-day suspension of state gas taxes.

The majority of the new surplus was generated from personal income taxes, which grew 15.7 percent in the fiscal year that ended in July compared to the previous year. Sales tax went up 19.6 percent over the same period, which state economists attributed to both unyielding demand for goods and services and higher prices driven up by inflation.

Maryland’s corporations also did far better than expected, with corporate tax revenue climbing 16.3 percent in a single year.

“The unequal impact of the pandemic, coupled with significant government assistance for firms in all sectors, means firms in the sectors least affected by the pandemic have done very well,” Robert J. Rehrmann, director of the Maryland Bureau of Revenue Estimates, wrote in a Wednesday letter to state fiscal leaders.

Rehrmann said wage growth grew but generally kept pace with inflation, so the large jump in income tax revenue came primarily from people whose incomes do not come in hourly wages.

