Man who wore ‘Camp Auschwitz’ shirt to Jan. 6 riot gets 75 days in jail

A Virginia man who joined the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 wearing a sweatshirt bearing a Nazi slogan and a reference to a concentration camp was sentenced to 75 days in jail Thursday. Robert Keith Packer, 57, of Newport News, Va., did not speak at a hearing in federal court in D.C. Through an attorney, he expressed regret for joining the riot but did not explain why he did so wearing two layers of clothing bearing Nazi slogans.

“There has to be, I would think, some inappropriate reason for him to have worn such a truly offensive sweatshirt,” Judge Carl J. Nichols said. He said the punishment — which is severe for someone pleading guilty only to illegally demonstrating — was also based on Packer’s criminal history, lack of compliance with court orders, behavior inside the Capitol and meager apology.

Packer’s sweatshirt said “Camp Auschwitz” on the front, with a skull and a Nazi slogan; on the back, it said “Staff.” The shirt quickly became an infamous symbol of the riot, emblematic of how people bearing hateful symbols had invaded a hub of American democracy.

“Wearing this attire, with his beliefs on his back, he then attacked the very government that gave him the freedom to express those beliefs no matter how abhorrent or evil they may be,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst said. “He wanted to put … a dictatorial leader in place by force and violence.”

Furst had asked a judge to sentence Packer to 75 days behind bars and three years supervision, saying he “was pretty much at the forefront of several breaches, several violent actions by the rioters.” Packer went into the U.S. Capitol just after it was breached and made his way to the door to the Speaker’s Lobby when Ashli Babbitt was shot.

“Mr. Packer was everywhere where violence happened,” the prosecutor said, except the tunnel into the building.

Furst also emphasized that when interviewed by the FBI, Packer was evasive. She said he was less interested in helping the investigation than he was complaining about the hate mail and media attention he had received.

“He has not expressed any remorse, other than remorse for getting caught and what happened to him. Not what happened to the officers, the families of those who died, the families of those who were injured, and those who were injured,” she said. “It’s all about what happened to him.”

Packer’s attorney, Stephen Brennwald, said in a filing that the “harassment” his client faced “was quite significant,” and he already had faced significant consequences. Packer’s son no longer speaks to him because of his political views, according to Brennwald. He lost his job as a pipe fitter.

Brennwald said Packer was “offended by being called a white supremacist,” and wanted to sue House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for describing him as one. “He doesn’t see himself that way at all,” he said. But he said he could not explain the “very offensive” attire his client wore to the Capitol, beyond that Packer acknowledges that Nazi concentration camps existed. Underneath the “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt, he was wearing a shirt with a symbol for Nazi S.S. paramilitary troops, Furst said

“I viewed it as a free-speech issue,” Brennwald said. “I just don’t think it’s appropriate to give him extra time because of that, because he’s allowed to wear it.”

When asked by FBI agents why he wore the sweatshirt, Packer reportedly replied, “Because I was cold.”

