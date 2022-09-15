Stabbed during a trail run, he wants to help catch his attacker

Gift Article Share

A teenager named Max, who considers himself fortunate to be alive, wants to help police find the man who stabbed him last month in an unprovoked attack as he was jogging in Arlington, Va. He said he’s worried that the assailant, if not caught, will eventually plunge a knife into another innocent victim and that person’s story will have a sadder ending than his own.

“I was really lucky,” said Max, a high school senior who spoke on the condition that his last name not be published, citing safety concerns. “Where I was at that time, I was able to run and get help quickly. If someone else has this happen, and they can’t run and get help, I don’t know if they’ll survive.”

Which explains why Max’s family posted about 50 fliers last weekend near the stabbing scene along a recreational trail in Arlington, describing the near-deadly assault, detailing Max’s wound and asking any witnesses to contact authorities.

The family also stuffed about 100 similar handbills in residential mailboxes in the area — what you might do for a lost pet, but with life-or-death urgency: “I would like to have justice, but I feel like there’s a possibility of this happening again,” the flier quotes Max as saying.

“Obviously we don’t want this to happen again to anybody,” Max’s mother, 53, said in an interview, also speaking on the condition of anonymity. “We want him arrested.”

At 8:47 p.m. on Aug. 27, Max, 17, was jogging along Custis Trail, a recreational path in Arlington, listening to Joy Division’s “Atrocity Exhibition” through ear buds. As he was approaching the end of his two-mile route, he said that he saw a man walking toward him on the opposite side of the trail, where it passes under Washington Boulevard near Interstate 66. It was dark and no one else was around.

“He suddenly just crosses over and actually then just runs up and sticks me with the knife,” said Max, who described his assailant as a bald man in his 20s, close to 6 feet tall, possibly Latino or South Asian, wearing short pants and “a Polo-type shirt” that looked to be green and yellow. If the man said anything, Max didn’t hear it with his ear buds in. “But his mouth never moved,” Max said.

Max’s father, 53, said doctors at Virginia Hospital Center later told the family that the attacker sunk the blade five inches into Max’s left side, between two ribs, piercing his spleen and cutting his diaphragm but narrowly missing more vital organs.

As the assailant ran off, Max staggered onto Washington Boulevard, pressing a blood-soaked hand to his wound while waving at passing motorists for help. Cars whizzed by without stopping, he said, but a resident came out of his house and led Max to the front porch.

“At that point, I could definitely feel the pain,” Max said. “It was really starting to hurt a lot. I don’t think I really had a grasp of how much blood I was actually losing.”

While the good Samaritan dialed 911, Max called his mother to tell her what had happened.

“He said, ‘Mom, I’ve been stabbed!’ ” she recalled. “Obviously, these words made no sense to me. They didn’t register. I said, ‘What?!’ … I mean, it was awful and scary, because my mind — I just couldn’t wrap my head around any of it, how bad it could be.”

While the attack remains under investigation, police said they do not believe it was connected to numerous incidents along the recreational Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Northern Virginia in which a man exposed himself and tried to grab women. According to police, there is no evidence of a weapon being used in those cases, in which a 42-year-old man was recently arrested.

After Max was discharged from the hospital, having spent two days in intensive care, his family decided to assist investigators by posting and distributing the fliers. His parents and twin brother did the work. Although Max wanted to help, he is still recovering and wasn’t physically up to it.

“Max is asking people with cameras facing the trail or nearby streets and sidewalks to check the hours around 8:47 p.m., Aug. 27, for possible images of the suspect,” the handbills read. “Trail users should please report anything suspicious they might have seen.”

The fliers include contact information for providing tips to Arlington police at 703-228-4180 or acpdtipline@arlingtonva.us.

On the morning after Labor Day, Max returned to school after missing the first four days of classes. He is an avid fencer, but athletics are out of the question until he regains his strength. He said he is immersed in preparing applications for college, where he plans to study political science. And he said one vexing part of the admissions process, the dreaded essay, might be solved.

That time he got stabbed while out for a jog — will he write 500 words on that?

“Probably, yeah,” he said. “Because it’s a crazy, life-changing story, and that’s what they want.”

