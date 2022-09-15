Driver who rammed Arlington pub likely had medical emergency, police say

Gift Article Share

An Uber driver who rammed his car into an Arlington pub last month, injuring more than a dozen patrons and staff, “likely experienced a medical emergency prior to the crash,” police said Thursday. The driver, who has not been identified, was traveling on North Courthouse Road when his vehicle crashed into Ireland’s Four Courts pub around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 12, police said. The sedan rammed the front entrance and struck patrons and workers inside, causing a blaze.

Police previously said that the crash was unintentional, and that alcohol was not suspected to be a factor. They said that the Uber driver was cooperating with their investigation.

Fifteen people were injured, nine of whom were hospitalized, in the Friday-evening crash in a busy area of bars and restaurants.

All have been released from the hospital, according to a news release Thursday by the Arlington County Police Department. The pub remains temporarily closed.

