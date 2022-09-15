Driver who rammed Arlington pub likely had medical emergency, police say

An Uber driver who rammed his car into an Arlington pub last month, injuring more than a dozen patrons and staff, “likely experienced a medical emergency prior to the crash,” police said Thursday.
Police previously said that the crash was unintentional, and that alcohol was not suspected to be a factor. They said that the Uber driver was cooperating with their investigation.
Fifteen people were injured, nine of whom were hospitalized, in the Friday-evening crash in a busy area of bars and restaurants.
All have been released from the hospital, according to a news release Thursday by the Arlington County Police Department. The pub remains temporarily closed.