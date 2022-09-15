Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

America’s gun culture proved yet again there is no need for bullets — or guns, even — to terrorize a population. In Wednesday’s case, the victims were a couple thousand high school students and teachers in one of the Washington region’s biggest and highest-profile public high schools, plus several thousand of their loved ones.

A student’s report of a possible gun sent Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School into lockdown and into the newly familiar, grotesque and self-inflicted American educational ritual.

What does this mean?

“I genuinely thought someone was going to get shot, that I would hear gunfire, that I would hear them screaming,” said Lila Ben-Yehuda, a sophomore who spent the hour in a darkened classroom, blinds closed, quiet. “I thought that I would have to text my family goodbye.”

Many parents got those messages from their children, and they got dispatches from frightened kids crouched in tiny spaces, where they were told to stay completely still and silent, in the dark, for an hour. The way they had been trained.

“Do you know how long an hour is when you think you are going to die?” one student said.

An art teacher armed with a pole stood outside the kiln room, ready to defend the students huddled inside.

One boy late for class was locked out of his classroom and struggled to get back inside, out in the hallway where he’s been taught that he is a sitting target, knocking on the door, trying to convince his teacher asking “Who is it? Who is it?” that it was Zach, and not a gunman, my colleague Dan Morse reported.

The school blasted out media alerts updating the situation. And parents started showing up at the school after their kids texted them from inside, most of them in the dark about what was happening outside their barricaded classrooms.

Later that day, administrators scolded them all.

“Today, students were texting each other and family members,” the high school’s principal, Shelton Mooney, wrote in a message to parents. “This heightened the anxiety and complicated matters for police and staff because many people arrived at the school and had questions about our safety procedures.”

But who can blame them? We’re not in the realm of theory anymore when it come to these tragedies.

Who hasn’t seen the gut-wrenching footage of parents standing outside the school in Uvalde, Tex., while some of their children bled to death inside, hundreds more were terrified, and scores of police officers stood around?

Damn straight those parents went to the school. Angeli Gomez is our nation’s new patron saint of parenthood, the way she jumped a fence after the cops briefly cuffed her and ran into Robb Elementary School to save her sons that day.

There were 376 law enforcement officers of officers outside Robb Elementary, dithering for more than an hour while fourth-graders bled and died, according to a Texas House of Representatives report.

Of course those Montgomery County parents were ready to Angeli Gomez their kids right out of those classrooms, if that’s what it came down to.

This is our nation’s reality, not a hypothetical.

“This is an American school,” said Lila, the 15-year-old sophomore, who reported jumping every time a door opened in her school the next day, every sudden movement catching her eye. “Of course it was about a gun.”

What she was experiencing was a mild case of PTSD. We did this to them. We are a nation that imposes a rating system on movies, music and video games to spare our children mental trauma, a nation with banned books and legislation that erases the word “gay” from classrooms, yet we require them to imagine and act out their own massacres on a regular basis.

Unlike the nuclear-attack school drills that the boomers will tell me they endured (“And we’re fine!”), school shootings actually happen. More often than you may know.

Besides the big ones that we know by one name — Sandy Hook, Parkland, Columbine, Uvalde — at least 311,000 kids have experienced gun violence in their schools since Columbine in 1999, according to The Washington Post’s database on school shootings.

There was a very brief lull in the carnage (thanks, covid), but 2021 was the most violent year in our database — with 42 shootings. Compare that with 12 in 2003 or 13 in 2016. There have been 24 so far this calendar year, just a couple of weeks into the new school year.

One was right here in Montgomery County, when a 17-year-old student shot a 15-year-old with a ghost gun in the bathroom at Magruder High School in January.

But the actual gunfire and those 311,000 are just a small part of the way we have agreed to bathe our children in gun problems. While the hundreds of thousands of kids who have been exposed to actual gunfire are scarred and traumatized, we include every American teacher and student in this travesty with every lockdown drill we put them through.

On Thursday, it was back to normal at the school, after a loudspeaker announcement telling kids to go see a school counselor if they want to talk about what happened.

“I feel really unseen,” Lila said. “You need to talk about this. We all needed to talk about it, but they’re going to pretend like nothing really happened.”

Shooting threats have been normalized, she said, “like a weather alert.”

This is what the adults in America aren’t getting — the bloodless lacerations that are a hidden cost of American gun culture.

“The people in positions of authority don’t listen enough to the people who have to live through these lockdowns,” said Lyric Winik, the PTA president at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School.

If they listened, perhaps America would understand the deep psychic imprint that our gun problem has on a generation of kids — even when there’s no gun around.

