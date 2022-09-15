Man charged with murder in beating of 87-year-old that was caught on video

Gift Article Share

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder in the beating of an 87-year-old in a Beltsville-area parking lot — an incident that authorities say began over an argument about damage to a vehicle's door and was captured on surveillance video. Julias Wright, of Fort Washington, has been indicted on a common law murder charge in the killing of Johnny Lee Shepherd. Police said Shepherd was attacked in June, died in late July, and the case was ruled a homicide this month.

Wright and his girlfriend, Christina Felder, 44, of Beltsville, had previously been charged with assault in the case. Felder’s assault charges are still listed as pending in online court records.

Police said in charging documents that Wright “punched, stomped and slammed” Shepherd’s head to the ground multiple times after an argument that began because Shepherd opened his vehicle’s door and hit Felder’s vehicle, which was parked next to his.

Officers responded to the June 2 incident in a parking lot in the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Road for a reported assault about 7:30 p.m., police said in a news release. Shepherd was unresponsive and suffering from head and face injuries, according to charging documents.

Police reviewed surveillance video, which charging documents say captured an argument between Felder and Shepherd after Shepherd opened his vehicle’s door, which hit Felder’s vehicle. Police said the argument escalated into a physical altercation — with Shepherd pushing Felder, and Felder punching him in the face. Felder then called someone, and about 10 minutes later, Wright arrived in a white pickup truck, according to the charging documents.

The surveillance video shows a man, who police say is Wright, walking up to Shepherd and striking him in the face, causing him to fall backward. While standing over Shepherd, Wright then repeatedly strikes and stomps on the older man as he lies on the ground, the video shows.

Police said in charging documents that both Felder and Wright left the scene. A citizen called police.

Attorneys listed in online records for Wright and Felder could not be reached for comment Thursday evening. Family members of Shepherd also could not be reached for comment.

