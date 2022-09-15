NOVA Parks adds 44-acre preserve to its network of green spaces

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Virginia’s regional park authority has a new addition to its network of green spaces: a 44-acre preserve in Alexandria, which is meant to provide an oasis for native plants and fauna amid this sprawling suburb. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Created in the 1970s, the Winkler Botanical Preserve was a particularly prescient idea for its time. Catherine Winkler Herman, an environmentalist and philanthropist, established the once-private property to honor her real estate developer husband as Alexandria was rapidly urbanizing.

Nearly half a century later, the preserve protects native flora and fauna like swamp rose mallow, ospreys and hawks — right next to Interstate 395 in the city’s West End, in what is believed to be one of the largest of parcels of land inside the Beltway meant for public use.

“The enormity of this gift cannot be overstated,” Cate Magennis Wyatt, the chair of NOVA Parks, said in an interview. “To have this park continue to serve as an educational oasis for the students of Alexandria and elsewhere as well as open space for the benefit all is astonishing.”

The preserve was already open to the public and used as a resource for Alexandria schools while it was managed by the Winklers and its charity in recent decades.

Advertisement

But as part of the preserve’s transfer, the family is also donating $4 million to NOVA Parks to maintain and improve the preserve and ramp up programming for area residents, including new environmental education programs for school groups and a once-popular series of summer camps.

The preserve was designed by Winkler Herman’s daughter, Tori Winkler Thomas, a landscape architect who designed and ran ecological education programs out of the preserve’s log cabin headquarters.

The Winkler family’s charity is also donating $100,000 to ALIVE!, an Alexandria anti-poverty nonprofit, to supply food and other supplies to low-income families that live in the city’s West End near the preserve.

The Winkler preserve is one of several recent large acquisitions for NOVA Parks, which represents Arlington, Fairfax and Loudoun Counties and the cities of Alexandria, Falls Church and Fairfax.

The founder of North America’s largest independent moving company and his wife donated 128 acres in June, doubling the size of Springdale Regional Park, which is located along the Potomac River in northeast Loudoun County.

The regional agency now manages 35 parks across Northern Virginia, including 12,380 acres of parkland.

GiftOutline Gift Article