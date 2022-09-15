Prince George’s works to build path for people returning from prison

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When William “BJ” Paige left jail and returned home to Prince George’s County almost two decades ago, it took him years to navigate services that would lead to a career. In 2005, as he tried different websites to find job opportunities, he was stymied by new technology that he had not become familiar with during his incarceration. When he looked in person, while meeting with social services to obtain food stamps, he was told job placement resources were in a different location. He later found work at a car dealership and then a grocery store, but it would take him until 2014 — when he joined Howard University as an executive assistant — to get on the pathway to a career he desired, he said.

Now, the entrepreneur, career consultant and motivational speaker works as a liaison in the county’s new Returning Citizen Affairs division, hoping to make the transition easier for people reentering society.

“We are creating the culture of what it looks like for returning citizens to come home and get involved,” Paige said.

Though housing, employment and other resources are available through various departments and nonprofits throughout the county, the division under the office of County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) was created with the goal of strengthening the reentry strategy in Prince George’s, officials said.

Advertisement

People who have been incarcerated face a number of barriers as they work to reenter communities, including finding affordable housing and employment — often because landlords or rental agencies require paperwork such as identification and financial documents that are difficult for returning citizens to immediately procure.

Michael Williams, the director of the division, said it is critical that people are also provided mental health and addiction recovery support. The new division plans to create a standing “education campaign” for people even before they are released from jail or prison, so they are aware of the resources and assistance available to them and can find a “sense of hope early in the process,” he said.

“What we hope to do is to create an ecosystem within the county that supports returning citizens,” said Williams, who has worked on reentry issues in D.C. and recently worked as the senior manager for justice policy at the Pew Charitable Trusts. “Our office will play a critical role in getting the word out about what services currently exist and then identifying the need for additional services, partners and programs so that we can begin to look to see what gaps exist and how we might be able to fill those gaps.”

The county council’s Reentry Advisory Board issued a report in November with recommendations to improve the county’s reentry process and reduce recidivism. The board met for more than two years and included members of nonprofits, people who had been incarcerated and county government agencies.

Advertisement

In fiscal year 2020, 348 people returned to the county from state detention facilities, not including those who may have also returned from local or federal jails, according to Angie Rodgers, deputy chief administrative officer for economic development in the Office of the County Executive. Part of the goal of reentry initiatives is to give people tools — such as housing and job placement — to prevent them from returning to prison.

About 40 percent of people who were incarcerated in Maryland re-offend and return to jail or prison within three years of their release, many times not for committing another major crime but for parole violations or other technical violations, Vanessa Bright, executive director and founder of Maryland Reentry Resource Center, said.

Bright said that the key to reducing recidivism is intervening before release and getting resources available to people transitioning from incarceration as soon as possible. Prisons and jails could do a better job to create systems that will set people up for success, from securing identification, a social security card and birth certificate to arranging transportation from work to home, Bright said.

Advertisement

“There’s a high percentage of people that are returning [to prison] just because of the barriers they have to face,” Bright said.

If the government is going to get involved in helping people successfully come back to communities, divisions such as the one in Prince George’s should be empowered to make decisions and communicate with correctional facilities, agencies and nonprofits to effect real change, Bright said.

“We create new entities, and nothing’s changing their lives,” Bright said. “We the nonprofits are trying to fix that … but [the government] should be solving the problems we can’t solve.”

Rodgers said the county executive’s office’s economic development plans include increasing affordable housing in the county.

Last year, the council passed a bill to create a financial incentive program, provided through the county’s workforce development organization Employ Prince George’s, for businesses to hire residents released from incarceration in qualifying positions that pay a minimum of $15 per hour. The program reimburses employers that qualify a rate of $5 per hour for up to 40 hours per week, with a maximum of 1,000 hours for each year of employment after the hiring date of the formerly incarcerated employee, according to the legislation.

Advertisement

For Council Chair Calvin Hawkins (D), sponsor of the legislation that formed the Reentry Advisory Board, improving outcomes and prioritizing opportunities for people who were incarcerated is personal.

The council member served more than five years in prison in his 20s for armed robbery in 1983, he said.

“I look at it as an opportunity to give back to some of those who have to travel the way that I traveled,” Hawkins said. “And that is to return home to the community and have as many viable opportunities and options to succeed and not to return to prison.”

Williams said that since joining the division, he and Paige have been meeting with government officials, nonprofits and returning citizens and have found “a lot of excitement” from partners about the reentry work taking place in the county.

“A good reentry strategy is a good public safety strategy,” Williams said. “I think as we work to improve the conditions for our men and women who come home from periods of incarceration, we can reduce the number that end up going back or even engage in the lifestyles that lead people back into incarceration.”

GiftOutline Gift Article