Maryland man arrested in connection with August homicide

Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel was charged Wednesday in the slaying of Irvin Paredes, 30, of the Langley Park area. Prince George’s County police said the homicide happened about 9:15 p.m. Aug. 24. Officers were called to the 2300 block of University Boulevard near Riggs Road near the Hyattsville area.

Authorities said a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man with whom he got into a dispute late last month in Prince George’s County.

When officers arrived, they found Paredes in a parking lot with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. An initial investigation found that the two men knew each other and that Alfaro shot Paredes during a dispute, police said.