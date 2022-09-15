The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Maryland man arrested in connection with August homicide

September 15, 2022 at 6:58 a.m. EDT
Prince George's County police officers respond to a crime. (Katie Mettler/TWP)

Authorities said a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man with whom he got into a dispute late last month in Prince George’s County.

Rudis Alfaro, 29, of Laurel was charged Wednesday in the slaying of Irvin Paredes, 30, of the Langley Park area. Prince George’s County police said the homicide happened about 9:15 p.m. Aug. 24. Officers were called to the 2300 block of University Boulevard near Riggs Road near the Hyattsville area.

When officers arrived, they found Paredes in a parking lot with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. An initial investigation found that the two men knew each other and that Alfaro shot Paredes during a dispute, police said.

Alfaro was charged with first- and second-degree murder and for other alleged offenses. He is being held without bond, police said.

