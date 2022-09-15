Maryland man arrested in connection with August homicide

Authorities said a man has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man with whom he got into a dispute late last month in Prince George’s County.
When officers arrived, they found Paredes in a parking lot with gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. An initial investigation found that the two men knew each other and that Alfaro shot Paredes during a dispute, police said.
Alfaro was charged with first- and second-degree murder and for other alleged offenses. He is being held without bond, police said.