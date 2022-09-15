Two teenagers arrested and charged in slaying in Maryland

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man in Beltsville.
Police said an initial investigation found that the assailants and victim knew one another. Detectives are still trying to determine a motive, officials said.
Both teens have been charged with first- and second-degree murder and other offenses. The juvenile, police said, was charged as an adult. His name was not released. Both are in jail and being held without bond. It was not immediately known if they had lawyers.