Two teenagers arrested and charged in slaying in Maryland

The slaying happened July 5 near Beaver Dam and Biocontrol roads in the Beltsville area. Police were called there for a report of a shooting, and when they arrived, they found Dorsey in the road with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Prince George’s County police said Wednesday that Anderson Blanco-Diaz, 19, of Greenbelt and a 17-year-old from Adelphi have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Antoine Dorsey, 27, of Greenbelt.

Police said an initial investigation found that the assailants and victim knew one another. Detectives are still trying to determine a motive, officials said.

Both teens have been charged with first- and second-degree murder and other offenses. The juvenile, police said, was charged as an adult. His name was not released. Both are in jail and being held without bond. It was not immediately known if they had lawyers.