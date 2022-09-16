Prince George’s council pulls ‘Machiavellian’ zoning bill after uproar

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A bill critics slammed as a power grab aimed at wresting influence from a liberal bloc poised to comprise a new majority on the Prince George’s County Council was pulled Thursday after widespread backlash, even as another controversial measure squeaked through. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The initial proposal, CB-91, from council Chairman Calvin S. Hawkins II (D-At Large) and council member Mel Franklin (D-At Large), would have limited any council faction’s ability to influence rules about zoning, from transit to environmental policy to the location of new housing and retail. The measure lifted from six to eight the number of votes on the 11-member body required to effect change.

As the vote loomed, council members clashed behind the scenes and county residents gathered in last-minute meetings to voice concerns about the timing and intent of the measure introduced ahead of the November election, which is expected to usher in a new liberal majority to the county council. (Candidates who prevail in the deep-blue county’s Democratic primary typically prevail in the general election.)

Advertisement

“They got four years,” Wala Blegay, the Democratic council candidate for District 6, said in an interview before the council committee meeting. “To try to limit our ability to do what we promised to residents is really unfair.”

Franklin, who ultimately pulled the bill from consideration, said the measure sought to promote consensus-building and consistency in the county council’s legislating. The council has historically drawn criticism for too frequently using text amendments to change zoning laws. But critics saw a hasty power play reminiscent of last year’s redistricting debate, where a redistricting map — also supported by Hawkins and Franklin — moved several liberal candidates for the county council to new districts and drew accusations of gerrymandering.

“This feels a bit like a rehash,” Alan K. Thompson, the mayor of Riverdale Park, said in an interview Thursday. “The whole [bills] pop up out of nowhere, massive changes, [the council] trying to get it rushed through … it feels the same.”

Advertisement

The controversy comes on the heels of an eight-year effort to update rules governing development and land use in Prince George’s, a county that has seen its population grow and shift dramatically since the laws were last updated.

“Our zoning code is really 50 years old,” council member Dannielle M. Glaros (D-District 3) said. “As you can imagine, over 50 years it’s very hodgepodgey in its approach.”

The rewrite, which the council approved in April, sought to concentrate growth in areas of the county largely served by public transit and promote transit-friendly development by, among various other policies, changing rules requiring set numbers of parking spots for new projects and mandating bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure in street design — improvements officials hope will attract investment and diversify the county’s tax base.

Advertisement

The overhaul was roundly praised by the county council upon its adoption. Glaros was alarmed when Franklin and Hawkins proposed a raft of zoning bills late last month and early this month that threaten to undermine its impact, she wrote in an email newsletter.

Franklin and Hawkins proposed four additional measures: CBs 69 , 77, 78 and 92, which would strip a council members’ ability to appeal a development case for review by the county council, a function unique to Prince George’s in Maryland.

CBs 69, 77 and 78 effectively loosen regulations on certain properties by allowing developers to access or apply for looser regulations than the new ordinance would permit — cast as corrective measures for the new ordinance’s changes by Franklin and broad overcompensations by Glaros.

Glaros said that CB-92 instead removed an important, if rarely used, tool for keeping developers accountable and encouraging more rigorous development plans.

Advertisement

“Developers and land use attorneys know that we expect the best,” she said. “If you don’t deliver well, then your project could go on longer, your timeline is going to go longer.”

The inclusion of CB-91 with those bills was “an extra Machiavellian move,” Cheryl Cort, policy director for the nonprofit Coalition for Smarter Growth, wrote to The Washington Post. Had they all passed, CB-91′s supermajority requirement would have solidified the outgoing county council’s final zoning amendments, passed under a lower burden.

“The council has a lot of power to completely overturn the new zoning code,” Cort said Wednesday, “and then say that the next council can’t undo it.”

Franklin said CB-92 rightfully excludes county council members from a stage of the development approval process that should, he said, be based solely on an apolitical assessment of a plan’s legal compliance, and that allowing council members to retain that power dissuades developers.

Advertisement

“It’s not supposed to be about political considerations,” Franklin said in an interview with The Post on Wednesday. “It’s not supposed to be about public pressure.”

But the notion that CB-92 would shield the development process from political influence ignores the many other ways players can influence the planning department responsible for reviewing proposals, council member Thomas E. Dernoga (D-District 1) said in an interview.

He pointed to an ongoing dispute over a townhouse development in Bowie, which led to a small protest in Largo last month. Emails obtained by Dernoga and reviewed by The Post show that both the county council and the county executive’s office requested the planning department push up the date for a joint public hearing on the rezoning request by two weeks, from Oct. 11 to Sept. 27, despite protests from the planning department that the time frame was too tight to complete a normal review. (“Please don’t kill the messenger,” council clerk Donna Brown wrote.)

Advertisement

Jose C. Sousa, of the county executive’s office, said the expedited timeline fell within legal guidelines. Dernoga said the incident showed that public oversight from a council member is an important check to retain.

“You’re taking publicly accountable politicians out and you’re putting in play behind-the-scenes politics that the public has no influence over,” Dernoga said.

During the planning committee’s Thursday meeting, residents broadly spoke out against CB-92. Some had registered to speak against CB-91 as well.

“I think the residents have just generally been a little skeptical of the process,” Cort said. “What you’re seeing playing out now is why residents are frustrated and skeptical.”

Committee members advanced CB-92, the measure nixing council members’ ability to call a proposal for review, on a 3-to-2 vote Thursday, with Franklin, Hawkins and council member Sydney J. Harrison (D-District 9) voting for and Glaros and council member Todd M. Turner (D-District 4) voting against. CB-78 advanced on Thursday as well, while CBs 69 and 77 advanced in previous committee meetings.

Advertisement

The bills are set to be introduced in the county council on Tuesday and will be voted on after a public hearing in mid-October, Franklin said.

Franklin announced at the start of the committee meeting that he was pulling CB-91 . The bill was tabled indefinitely and, as Thursday was the last planning committee meeting of the current council’s term, it cannot be considered before the new council arrives. Franklin said he and Hawkins decided to pull the bill as a move toward collegiality.

“I think the reason why CB-91 was pulled back for myself and council Chair Hawkins was to try and dial down the temperature or any perceptions of division with the new council,” Franklin said.

GiftOutline Gift Article