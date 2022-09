Three people have been arrested and charged with murder in a fatal shooting in the Lewisdale area earlier this month, police said Friday.

Carol Garcia-Rivas, 43, of Rockville; Deandre Smith, 24, of Hyattsville; and Abdi Omar, 33, of Hyattsville, are each charged with first- and- second-degree murder and related counts in the killing of Roberto Santos-Melendez, 44, of Hyattsville. They are being held without bond at the county jail, according to police.