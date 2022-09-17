Montgomery official apologizes for keeping alcohol in his government office

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The chairman of the Montgomery County Planning Board and the Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission is apologizing for keeping, sharing and drinking alcohol in his government office. In a statement, Casey Anderson, took responsibility for his actions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Until recently I kept alcohol in the office and from time to time shared a drink with colleagues — at the end of the workday, after regular business hours,” he said. “I should not have done this in a Commission office building, even after work. I take full responsibility, I have removed the alcohol, and I apologize.”

Anderson’s statement came in response to a report by the M-NCPPC’s Inspector General that substantiated allegations Anderson kept a significant amount of alcohol in his commission office and shared it with others. The inspector general launched a review of the matter last month after receiving an anonymous email last month.

The Montgomery County Council met in closed session on Tuesday to discuss the report.

Reached on Saturday, Montgomery County Council President Gabe Albornoz, (D-At Large), said he could not comment on the matter because it is a personnel issue. He said the council has launched its own investigation and is treating the matter very seriously.

Anderson, who has been chair of the Montgomery County Planning Board since 2014, also serves as chair of the Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission, which includes members of both Montgomery and Prince George’s County planning boards.

A photo sent by the tipster, authenticated by the IG and included as part of the report, shows two shelves in a cabinet stocked with approximately 20 bottles of alcohol and mixers. A second photo, provided by Anderson to the IG, showed the cabinet was later emptied.

Details of the inspector general’s findings were first reported by ABC7, which obtained a copy of the confidential report.

The report, a copy of which also was obtained by The Washington Post, concluded that “alcohol was stored and served from Chair Anderson’s office(s)” and that it was “reasonable to conclude, most of Chair Anderson’s senior staff and Montgomery County Planning Board members were aware of these activities.” The report said, however, there was no evidence alcohol was consumed during working hours and while there was no evidence of “direct coercion to participate,” one person told the IG that there was “self-pressure to participate to fit in.”

Anderson told the IG he was aware of the commission’s policy, which prohibits the “manufacture, distribution, sale, presence or use of controlled substances and alcohol in the workplace, M-NCPPC vehicles, and other agency property.”

Anderson has one year left on his term as planning board chairman and is term limited so cannot be reappointed.

