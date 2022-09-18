Another French bulldog stolen in the District

Gift Article Share

Another French bulldog has been stolen in Washington, according to the D.C. police. The breed is both popular and relatively expensive, and the theft appears to be at least the third involving a French bulldog in the city this year. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In the latest incident, the dog was taken about 6 p.m. Friday from a hotel room in the 1200 block of 22nd Street NW, in the West End area of the city.

The thief took the dog and fled, police said.

The dog, Hugo, is described as 6-months old, and gray and white. Hugo’s left ear does not always stand up straight, the police said.

In a previous incident, a French bulldog named Bruno was taken at gunpoint in April in Washington and found dead in August in Prince George’s County.

Bruno’s owner described him as a $6,000 dog.

It was unclear how Washington compares with other cities in the frequency of French bulldog thefts.

However, the dogs have been the targets of thieves elsewhere; in one high profile incident in Los Angeles last year, robbers took two French bulldogs that belonged to Lady Gaga.

Earlier this month, a French bulldog stolen in San Leandro, Calif, was reported to be found in Arizona.

In August, a man in Buford, Ga., reported that four French bulldog puppies were taken at gunpoint from his house.

The dogs are considered to be ideal for city living because they do well in small space, show fondness for people and make little noise.

Prices for puppies may run from $1,500 to $3,000. Rare specimens are said to be valued as high as $100,000.

