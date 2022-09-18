Woman killed in hit-and-run in Prince George’s

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday in Prince George’s County, police said. Authorities said they found the body of a woman in the road in the 5300 block of Indian Head Highway, also known as Route 210, in the Oxon Hill area at about 2:40 a.m.

The route is known to be one of the county’s most lethal for pedestrians and bicyclists, and a hub for speeders.

Police said Sunday that investigators have yet to determine the cause of the collision, but added that “the driver of the striking vehicle did not remain on scene.”

Officers are on the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision in the 5300 block of Indian Head Highway in Oxon Hill. pic.twitter.com/a0o4YH4zvC — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 18, 2022

The collision happened just south of the line between Prince George’s and the District, along one of the county’s busiest routes. Earlier this month, a bicyclist riding on the center lane of the road at about 11 p.m. was struck and killed by a driver in Fort Washington.

GiftOutline Gift Article