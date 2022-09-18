What’s the National Mall like at 4 a.m.? For work, they found out.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the day, the National Mall is bustling. Middle schools march around on class trips, visitors stream into the Smithsonians and intramural athletes compete on the lush-green lawn, sending the site's visitor count to 32 million a year.

But at night is when Earl Lee was stationed there earlier this month — when the tourists were asleep in their hotels downtown, when the crunchy gravel of the Mall's walkways sat undisturbed, when the gleaming glass case he was guarding along Seventh Street NW provided some of the only light around, fluorescent and soft white.

“You don’t get jobs like this all the time,” Lee, 52, said early one morning, as construction whirred at the National Air and Space Museum a block away. He gazed across the night sky, but his gratitude was more grounded. “You don’t have anybody on your back or all that,” he said.

The National Park Service requires organizations that host events on the Mall to ensure “that no equipment or materials are left unattended at any time,” including overnight, and so here Lee was, keeping watch over the baby-blue 1952 Hudson Hornet parked inside that big glass box. The spectacle was part of an annual “Cars at the Capital” exhibition put on by the Hagerty Drivers Foundation, an offshoot of an insurance company for classic vehicles, whose mission statement calls “America’s automotive heritage” “worth saving and celebrating.”

Lee owns a couple cars and motorcycles, but mostly this was a job, and his own mission statement — as he sat low in his lawn chair next to the Hornet, hours into his 6 p.m.-to-6 a.m. shift — was getting through it.

Lee was the third generation in his family to be born and raised in Prince George’s County and, like many locals, came to the Mall rarely; he had last visited, he said, when chaperoning his son’s field trip to the African American history museum. He calls himself retired, though his list of jobs, formal and informal, is long: running a catering business; renting out party equipment; crafting tombstones and headstones; running errands for neighbors, friends and relatives. A father of two and grandfather of three, he says he learned his handiness from his dad, who worked as a carpenter for Washington Gas.

Lee had been a plumber until he was packing up on the last job of the week in June 2011, tying up some cargo in the back of his car, when a bungee cord snapped back on his right eye, leaving him partially blind. He won a workers’ compensation lawsuit, but the idle time ate at him.

“I’m so used to taking care of your family, and it goes down to where — nothing, no money coming in. It was hard,” he said. “It was times where I got in my truck, set the cruise control for 75 and let the wheel go. It was just that bad. But I’m good now. So, that’s why I try to stay busy.”

But careful, too. In August 2021, he thought he was having heartburn, but then sweat started to pour from his body. When he stopped at his local fire department, his blood pressure and sugar levels were spiking. “They said they don’t even know how I made it there,” Lee recalled. “I was having a heart attack and didn’t even know it.”

He’s okay now, he said. “I have to take it easy, but I can’t slow down.”

Guard duty was slow enough. Lee and one of his fellow guards, Enrique Galvan, passed some of the time streaming on their phones and tablets — “Alaskan Bush People” this night for Lee, “Jurassic World Dominion” another night for Galvan — and trying to dodge the Mall’s sprinkler system. They spent other parts of the time sharing information about the Hornet with passersby. Around 11:30 p.m., an amateur photographer waved a light around the car and snapped time-lapse photos. Soft piano hymnals emanated from a pop-up church on the grass nearby, itself guarded by three more workers.

Galvan, 42 and soft-spoken, said he’s has been working security on and off for five years, including gigs at the Bullpen in Navy Yard during the Nationals’ World Series run in 2019. He was an optician for 18 years, until he lost his job during the pandemic. Now, like Lee, like many District night workers, he juggles gigs, sometimes driving his Toyota Camry to wherever orders from Lyft or DoorDash take him.

Eventually, Galvan, a Bowie native, wants to cook for a living. He thinks, on these quiet nights, about trying to perfect his jerk chicken recipe, and the shorter-term things. “What bills you got to pay, stuff to get done during the day,” he said. “ … I don’t sleep. I’m a night owl.”

And so the men sat. Around 1:30 a.m., tourists wheeled by on scooters and bicycles, peeking in at the Hornet as they passed, a symbol of a vintage, sepia-toned snapshot of Americana. According to Hagerty, the muscle cars have sold for as much as $1.2 million.

Lee and Galvan were working there for a company owned by Lee’s sister-in-law, where a recent posting lists wages starting at $20 to $24 an hour. Just a few weeks prior, the company had deployed the men to the Citi Open, at Rock Creek Tennis Center.

“I had to be there 7 o’clock in the morning,” said Lee, who drove in from Clinton, Md., in his Ford Flex. “I didn’t leave till 1, 2 o’clock in the morning, because I couldn’t leave until all the players were gone. So, I was there before the players and after the players, and I’ll take a 45-minute drive home, sleep for two hours, get back up then straight back up there.”

The time on the Mall was a shift. Galvan was left looking ahead to time with his young nieces. Lee was left thinking ahead to a farm trip, to pick up a pig for a client’s whole-hog barbecue, his retired hustle continuing.

A stream of runners trickled in around 5 a.m., the first visitors in the Mall’s clockwork wave. The sunrise would soon follow and, with it, the end of the day for Lee and Galvan, who drove home and prepared for the start of a new night.

