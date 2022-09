A teen was fatally shot after an argument Saturday night outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn area of Alexandria, Fairfax County police said.

Officers responded to a reported shooting at about 9:34 p.m. in the 8300 block of Grave Street after a community member heard gunfire and saw a person laying on the sidewalk, police said. When officers arrived, they found Diaz Flores with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later.