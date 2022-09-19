Pubgoers in D.C. gather for queen’s funeral, with pints and breakfast

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Before sunrise, dozens of D.C. pubgoers gathered over steaming plates of baked beans, eggs and ham at the Queen Vic, a cozy, English pub on H Street in Northeast Washington, to watch a live viewing of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Owners and partners Ryan Gordon and Roneeka Bhagotra welcomed customers at 5:30 a.m., just shortly after the procession began in Westminster Hall. The two have hosted celebrations of Kate and William's wedding, the World Cup and various other major football matches. This time, however, they say they wanted to provide a safe space for people to grieve.

“For as long as I’ve been alive, the queen has been around — she’s an iconic figure we’ve seen for so many years,” Gordon said, standing outside the 12-year-old bar as he greeted visitors.

Inside, the mood was unlike most occasions at the Queen Vic: somber. Several people were dressed in black — some are British, or part of the commonwealth; many are Anglophiles. Waiters circled around them balancing plates of fish and chips and traditional Sunday roast — what Gordon and Bhagotra say are special dishes for the occasion.

On the pub’s second floor, friends Erica Miller and Karen Szala sat at the edge of the bar eating full English breakfasts while watching the royal family enter Westminster Abbey.

“I remember doing a book report of Queen Elizabeth in second grade — that was 1988,” Szala said. “Ever since, I’ve followed her life very closely.”

Miller, who spent most of her childhood in the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, said growing up in Europe played a large part in her interest in the royal family. “I remember watching Princess Diana’s wedding at the time,” she said. “You feel closer to the monarchy and have the chance to visit all the places they’ve been to.”

“The queen was ultimately a woman who led a country with grace and kindness,” Miller added. “We knew this was coming — but also thought maybe she would live forever.”

