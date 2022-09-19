Man charged in sexual assaults in Pr. George’s, D.C.

Gift Article Share

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in a Friday rape in Prince George’s County as well as other recent assaults in the county and the District, authorities said. Sean Lorenzo Tolbert, of D.C., is accused of first-degree rape, attempted first-degree rape, assault, gun charges, robbery, theft and related counts linked to incidents in Prince George’s County, police said. Authorities in D.C. also obtained a warrant charging him with two misdemeanor sexual abuse offenses.

Tolbert is being held without bond at the county jail, police said.

The incidents began Tuesday in Prince George’s County and the District, according to police. Police accused Tolbert of engaging in unwanted sexual contact in two separate incidents in Southeast. One occurred at about 10:50 a.m. in the 3500 block of 6th Street SE and the other occurred 10 minutes later in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue SE, D.C. police said. In both cases, Tolbert is accused of approaching a victim, engaging in unwanted sexual contact and fleeing.

About an hour later, in neighboring Prince George’s, Tolbert inappropriately touched six women at a shopping mall in the 3300 block of Donnell Drive in the Forestville area, according to Prince George’s County police. Police said he also attempted, while armed with a gun, to rob a store at the mall. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Tolbert on Wednesday, county police said.

On Friday, at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Surrey Square Lane in the District Heights area, at about 11:45 p.m., police said Tolbert approached a woman entering her apartment and forced her inside at gunpoint. He demanded money, raped her and then fled with the key fob to her car, according to charging documents. Tolbert and the victim did not know each other, according to police.

Police were called again to the same complex Saturday morning at about 10:30 a.m. A woman told officers a man she had met the night before at the complex had tried to rape her inside of her apartment when she confronted him about potentially stealing items from her home, police said. She called 911 and the man fled. Another resident of the apartment complex told police a man attempted to get into her apartment at gunpoint. Once she yelled, he ran away, according to police.

While interviewing the resident, police were called once again for a reported armed person at the apartment complex. Officers apprehended Tolbert nearby and found a loaded gun at the scene, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether Tolbert has an attorney.

Peter Hermann contributed to this report.

