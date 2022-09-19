Investigation underway after D.C. police dog found dead in vehicle

Gift Article Share

A D.C. police dog was found dead inside a police vehicle on Monday, and the circumstances are being investigated, according to department spokesman. Few details, including the name of the dog were made public, and the spokesman, Dustin Sternbeck, said authorities are awaiting the results of a necropsy to determined how the dog died.

The dog’s handler has not being identified and Sternbeck said the officer remains on duty. Officials did not provide a location of where the vehicle and the dog were found. WRC-TV first reported the dog’s death.

Police use canines to track people and to detect the presence of drugs, firearms and explosives. The police department’s website says it has 21 canine teams.

“The circumstances around the death are still being looked into,” Sternbeck said. He said that includes inspecting the vehicle involved.

