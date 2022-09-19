Sea lion dies at National Zoo in Washington

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Calli, a sea lion that was rescued after her mother died and hand-raised by people, has died at the National Zoo in Washington. Officials at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute said Calli died Sept. 7 at the age of 17. The median life expectancy for California sea lions like her is 15 to 20 years.

Calli was remembered by zookeepers as having a “calm and accepting personality” and was considered to be a leader of the other sea lions at the zoo’s facility. She enjoyed playing with a tub and would flip it upside down and wear it on her head while she swam in her exhibit.

She had been trained to voluntarily allow zookeepers to do radiographs and ultrasounds on her. In May, keepers found in an ultrasound that she was pregnant, but she lost the pup two months later. On Sept. 6, experts did an exam on her, and it was found to be normal and that evening she “behaved and ate normally,” zookeepers said in a statement.

The next afternoon, zookeepers found her dead. A necropsy found she had lesions in her gastrointestinal tract and respiratory system. A full pathology will be done in the coming weeks and give more details, officials said.

Calli was born in 2005 in the wild. When she was just a few days old her mother died after eating a toxin that comes from marine algae, zoo officials said. She was rescued and hand-raised by people before coming to the National Zoo in 2006.

During her life at the zoo, Calli was bred with a male sea lion named Jetty. They had two pups, including Catalina — who was born at the zoo in 2016 and was the first sea lion pup to be born there in 32 years — and Celia in 2019.

Zookeepers said she was a “protective, attentive and caring mother” to her pups.

Sea lions are found in the wild from Baja, Mexico, to Vancouver Island, British Columbia. They were once hunted for their skin and are now classified as a “species of least concern,” according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

